Hong Kong Low-Income Residents Face Uncertain Future as Subdivided Apartments Face Crackdown

The Hong Kong government's plan to regulate subdivided apartments, potentially raising rent costs and forcing residents out, leaves many low-income families like Jimmy Au's in a precarious situation.

Hong Kong 's government is planning to crack down on what it calls inadequate housing in subdivided apartments , mandating a minimum size and other baseline standards for homes like Au's. A public consultation period ended on Monday, and the government is aiming to pass the rules into law this year. This move leaves many low-income residents like Au uncertain about their future in one of the world’s most expensive housing markets.

Au, a homemaker who moved from mainland China nine years ago, said her family pays about $460 a month in rent, about half of the income her husband makes from irregular renovation jobs. “I’m afraid the rent will get so high we can’t afford it,” Au said, sitting on the bed's lower bunk, surrounded by clothes, a fan and plastic storage drawers.Housing is a sensitive issue in Hong Kong, one of the world's least affordable cities. Some 7.5 million people live in a small territory that's mostly made up of steep slopes. Just 7%, or 80 square kilometers (30 square miles), of the city's total land are residential. The average price of a flat of less 40 square meters (430 square feet) in last December ranged from about $13,800 to $16,800 per square meter, depending on district. Beijing, which sees the city’s housing problems as a driver of the 2019 anti-government protests, wants the city to phase out subdivided units by 2049.





