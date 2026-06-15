Hong Kong Launches First Five-Year Plan Public Consultation, Aligning with Mainland China's Development Strategy

Hong Kong begins public consultation on its inaugural five-year plan, synchronizing with mainland China's 15th five-year plan while upholding free-market principles. Key officials, including Janice Tse, stress that alignment does not replace the market economy.

On Monday, Hong Kong launched a public consultation for its first five-year plan , marking a politically symbolic step that brings the special administrative region closer to mainland China's development approach.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Janice Tse announced at a news conference that mainland China has initiated its 15th five-year plan for 2026 to 2030 this year. Hong Kong has traditionally prided itself on minimal government intervention in the economy, even while referencing Beijing's vision for the city. Tse emphasized that the city's blueprint will synchronize with and serve the national development plan while upholding a free-market economy.

She stated, Aligning with the national 15th five-year plan does not replace the free market. The event was covered by AP photographers, showing officials including Permanent Secretary Maggie Wong and Under Secretary Clement Woo distributing public consultation documents to reporters at the government headquarters in Admiralty. This move signifies a deeper integration of Hong Kong's economic strategies with those of the mainland, reflecting a shift toward more coordinated planning while maintaining the city's established market principles





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Hong Kong Five-Year Plan Mainland China Economic Integration Janice Tse Public Consultation

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