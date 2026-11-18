Hong Kong's 'We Are Born Good,' a nine-time Golden Horse nominee, will open in U.K. cinemas in December via Trinity CineAsia.

The film is the feature directing debut of Yeung Leung Chuen, who wrote “Hong Kong Family. ” Golden Horse winner Chung Suet Ying stars opposite Yeung Wai Lun .

The supporting cast includes Lo Chun Yip , Kearen Pang , Ng Wing Sze and Yan Yuk Yu Amy .

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Yeung took his starting point from a CCTV clip that went viral, in which a petty quarrel between a market vendor and a customer turned violent. Rather than dwell on the clash itself, the film digs into what drives people in present-day Hong Kong to snap: money worries, job stress, family duty and social bias, piling up with no release valve. Nobody is painted as a villain.

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Instead, the story tracks how fury and burnout can tip otherwise decent people into trouble. Zoey, a rising actor drowning in debt, sets out to get even after a restaurant botches her order and refuses to cook a replacement because it’s past closing time. Wing-kat, who runs the place, has his own problems – he’s only just out of prison. What starts as a minor spat becomes a running feud as both their lives come apart.

The project came out of Hong Kong’s First Feature Film Initiative. GoodNight Production produced, with Patricia Cheng as producer. The film runs 96 minutes and is in Cantonese.

Cedric Behrel, managing director of Trinity CineAsia, said: “Following our release of ‘Hong Kong Family’ in North America in 2022, written by Leung Chuen Yeung; we are proud to continue supporting his work by bringing his feature debut ‘We Are Born Good’ to U.K. audiences, in partnership with our long-time friends at Edko Films. It combines sharp entertainment with genuine emotional depth and establishes Yeung as an exciting emerging filmmaker in East Asian cinema.

With its strong festival presence and award recognition, we look forward to strengthening the international reach of contemporary Hong Kong cinema. ” Trinity CineAsia’s recent U.K. and European releases include Bi Gan’s Cannes special prize winner “Resurrection,” global animation box office champ “Ne Zha 2,” Jackie Chan crime actioner “The Shadow’s Edge” and Teochew-language breakout “Dear You.

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