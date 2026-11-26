One year after the tragic fire in Hong Kong, survivors gather to pay tribute to the 168 victims while navigating grief and resettlement, as the government warns against potential political exploitation of the commemoration.

by offering flowers and prayers days after the government warned them to be cautious about commemorative activities and to avoid being exploited by people it said had ulterior motives.

A year on, many fire survivors were still grieving their losses despite life pushing them forward to adjust to their temporary housing, arrange funerals for their loved ones, clean up their belongings retrieved from charred homes and decide on resettlement plans. At a park near the apartment complex in Tai Po in the north of Hong Kong, a steady stream of residents laid flowers, snacks and toys to pay tribute.

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Some returned to the familiar area and gazed at their old homes. Others were seen crying. Survivor YN Chi still remembers her escape from the complex a year ago, saying she wouldn’t be alive if she had left five minutes later. She feels frightened when she thinks about it.