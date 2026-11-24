Veteran investors identify Hong Kong commercial real estate as near its floor. Major buyers and HSBC lending signals suggest market stabilization after a seven-year decline.

Veteran investors argue that Hong Kong's commercial property market has likely reached its lowest point. Despite ongoing challenges from rising interest rates and global technological sector volatility, savvy buyers are acquiring distressed assets at deep discounts. This wave of activity suggests a turning point after more than seven years of price declines, with institutional and individual capital stepping in to support the sector.

Hong Kong commercial property prices have fallen between 40% and 70% since their peaks in 2019. This sharp downturn has created significant opportunities for investors with strong balance sheets. A recent wave of large-scale transactions indicates that deep-pocketed investors believe the bottom is near, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment after a prolonged period of distress and uncertainty.

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Major Institutional Deals Drive Market Activity

Recent high-value transactions highlight the return of long-term capital to the Hong Kong market. A Malaysian consortium acquired Shimao's hotel project in Tung Chung for HK$2.7 billion. This deal demonstrates international confidence in Hong Kong's hospitality sector despite recent economic headwinds. The purchase price reflects the discounted valuations currently available for quality assets in prime locations.

Kingboard Holdings purchased the Greenview NEO commercial building in Kwun Tong for HK$2.7 billion. This acquisition by a major industrial firm underscores the strategic interest in commercial real estate as a tangible asset class. The transaction adds to the growing list of significant deals that suggest serious buyers are viewing current prices as attractive entry points for long-term holdings.

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A local industrialist bought Link REIT's T.O.P commercial building in Mong Kok for HK$2.3 billion. These purchases are not short-term speculation or simple student housing conversions. They represent calculated investments by buyers who see fundamental value in Hong Kong's commercial real estate at these depressed levels. The volume of such deals indicates robust underlying demand despite the broader market slump.

Total en-bloc transactions this year have reached approximately HK$53 billion. If these deals were calculated at historical peak prices, the total value would exceed HK$100 billion. This discrepancy indicates that while nominal prices have fallen, the actual volume and activity in the market remain significant. Deal flow is active, suggesting that liquidity is returning to segments of the commercial property market.

HSBC Lending Commitment Stabilizes Sector

The most critical development in the current market cycle is HSBC's public commitment to lend to commercial property buyers. At a recent real estate seminar, speakers emphasized that this lending stance aligns with guidance from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. This policy support is designed to accelerate the conversion of non-performing assets into performing loans, thereby reducing systemic risk in the banking sector.

The Hong Kong commercial property sector currently carries a non-performing loan ratio of approximately 2%. If banks actively extend credit to end-users and investors, this ratio could potentially halve to 1% in a relatively short period. This reduction is crucial because distressed assets tied up in bank balance sheets suppress market prices further. Converting these bad loans to performing ones would accelerate price discovery and stabilize valuations.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's implicit guidance encourages banks to lend rather than hoard capital. This regulatory push acts as a vital policy lever to break the current market logjam. By facilitating credit availability, regulators aim to support price stability and ensure that viable projects can secure the necessary financing to continue operations or undergo redevelopment.

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Investor Strategies Target Distressed Assets

Several distinct types of buyers are currently active in the market. First, end-users such as businesses seeking space for self-use are finding current prices attractive for their operational needs. Second, wealth generated in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors is being allocated into physical real estate assets. These investors are diversifying portfolios beyond volatile tech stocks into tangible property.

Third, investors who cashed out at stock market highs are rotating capital into physical assets as a hedge against future uncertainty. This rotation reflects a strategic shift towards more stable, income-generating investments. The convergence of these buyer types provides a diverse support base for the commercial property market, reducing reliance on any single source of capital.

Price Floors and Future Market Outlook

A veteran investor estimates the price floor for commercial property at HK$5,000 to HK$6,000 per square foot in Kowloon and the New Territories. For Grade B offices on Hong Kong Island, the estimated floor is HK$8,000 to HK$10,000 per square foot. Core assets in Central and Tsim Sha Tsui have already bottomed, according to this analysis. Non-core offices and traditional shops remain dependent on individual owners' financial leverage and may take longer to stabilize.

The current downturn is compared to the severe slump experienced between 1997 and 2003, which ended with the SARS crisis. That historical period saw significant price corrections before a eventual recovery. Investors are looking for similar signals of stabilization, with the key threshold being the point where buyers can earn a 5% cash return under normal mortgage terms.

Market participants are monitoring these metrics to determine when the true bottom has been reached. The combination of distressed asset acquisitions, bank lending support, and strategic investor entry points suggests that the worst of the downturn may be behind Hong Kong's commercial property sector. Continued adherence to HKMA guidance and sustained buyer interest will be critical for long-term market health.