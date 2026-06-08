'Honeymoon With Harry' Movie Casts Nicky Whelan (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon MGM's 'Honeymoon with Harry' has expanded its cast with the addition of Nicky Whelan in an undisclosed role.

Lauren LaVera & Rory Culkin Set For Horror-Thriller ‘Red Wedding’ From Gulfstream Pictures Emmy Rossum, Michael Imperioli, Ariana Greenblatt & Rosemarie DeWitt Join Grace Van Patten In Hanna Gray Organschi’s ‘Rubber Hut’ follows a rough-around-the-edges man who ends up sharing an unwanted journey with his fiancée’s prickly, overprotective father after a life-altering turn upends their plans.

Pidgeon plays the fiancée. Ficarra and Requa are directing from a script by Dan Fogelman, with Rita Ora, Orville “Shaggy” Burrell, and Simone Kessell rounding out the cast. Producers include Fogelman, Mike Karz via Gulfstream Pictures and Jennifer Salke via her recently launched Sullivan Street Productions banner.

‘Jem And The Holograms’ Live-Action Series In Works At Amazon With Kilter & Hasbro‘Scary Movie’ Stabbing Record $55M Bow; $29M For He-Man’s ‘Universe’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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