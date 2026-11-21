Mejia is taking aim at proposals that would cut the mayor's authority to hire and fire and increase the council's power to overturn mayoral orders.

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, pictured in 2025, accused the City Council of seeking to diminish the power of Mayor-elect Nithya Raman. City Controller Kenneth Mejia, one of Raman’s fiercest advocates during the mayoral campaign, has gone back on the offensive, accusing council members of trying to undermine her authority before she even takes office.

Mejia, who serves on Raman’s transition team, assailed the council in recent days for placing two proposals for rewriting the City Charter on Friday’s meeting agenda, saying they were setting the stage for a last-minute power grab. Those proposals would weaken Raman’s authority as mayor, Mejia said on“The Council is trying to radically change the balance of power in City Hall without any public debate,” Mejia said.by a two-thirds vote, a move that would reduce the mayor’s power to hire and fire top managers.

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The other proposal, written by Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, would give the council the power to Jurado and Rodriguez said their respective proposals were focused not on Raman but on other issues facing the city. Both were drafted in May — before Raman had made the top two in the primary election — at a time when the council was weighing a long list of charter revisions for the Nov. 3 ballot.that was recently set up to vet charter reform proposals for the November 2028 ballot.

No decisions have been made on any of those ideas, said Councilmember Tim McOsker, who heads the committee. McOsker said the public will have many opportunities over the coming year and a half to weigh in not just on the Jurado and Rodriguez proposals, but on expanding the size of the council, lowering the voting age, creating a borough system and Any proposal endorsed by the committee will be presented to the council in 2028 for possible inclusion on the ballot, he said.

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“This is a 2028 question,” McOsker told his colleagues. “And I do not want to be in the position that we were in in the last cycle, where all of this stuff, including analysis, either wasn’t done or was coming to us at the last minute. ” Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson offered a tougher assessment, saying it was not true that the proposals were written to target Raman.

“I’m loath to criticize any other elected member,” he said, “but when you tell a bold-faced lie you know better about your colleagues, it has to be called out. ”Mejia responded hours later, saying the council’s handling of the matter was “evidence of a broken system in which the public is left in the dark.

” “These are bad proposals that would greatly weaken the Mayor’s executive power, essentially removing the Mayor’s ability to be the CEO of the city,” he said. Raman spokesperson Liz Garcia said the mayor-elect’s team didn’t communicate with the city controller about his various statements criticizing the council. She said her boss also has strong doubts about the proposals.

“The Mayor-Elect has — for many years — also expressed concern that eroding executive authority makes city government less efficient, less accountable, and ultimately less effective in delivering services to residents,” Garcia said in a statement. Jurado said she wrote her proposal last spring out of concern over the Los Angeles Police Department’s treatment of protesters and journalists at demonstrations against federal immigration raids.

Those events have raised “urgent questions” about the council’s limited authority over the department’s leaders, she said in a statement.

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“This was never about undermining the mayor,” Jurado said. “Mayor-elect Raman has made clear she intends to change LAPD leadership, and I have confidence she will address these concerns. ”Rodriguez said her motion was focused on the dozens of executive directives that have accumulated from different mayors over the last 20 years, dating back to the administration of former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Melissa Gomez is an enterprise reporter on the State Team who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018.

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