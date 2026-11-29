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Honey traps: The oldest espionage tactic

Jensen Huang · China

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was allegedly duped by a honey trap, raising national security questions involving China and Huang's $3 trillion computer chip company. Seduction, it seems, has long been the oldest trick in the espionage playbook.

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. When spycraft meets sex, the result is what novelist John le Carré coined the"honey trap. " But the technique's so old it's referenced in the Bible. Delilah was bribed by the Philistines to seduce Samson to learn the source of his superhuman strength. During World War I, exotic dancer Mata Hari was executed for spying for Germany. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese technology executive suspected of working with Chinese intelligence to acquire Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence computer chips. Advertisement Advertisement , it translates as"beautiful person trick.

CBSNews #87 in United States We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read the full story at CBSNews

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