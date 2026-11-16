Honey Premieres to Unanimous Praise as Ann Skelly Replaces Fiona Shaw in Cold War Spy Thriller

Honey the Killing Eve prequel starring Ann Skelly premiered on BBC One on November 14 2026. Early reviews highlight strong performances but note pacing concerns.

The long-awaited Killing Eve prequel series titled Honey officially premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 14, 2026. Critics and audiences have responded with unanimous praise, marking a highly successful debut for the new spy thriller. The show has been universally raved in first reviews, signaling a strong start for the franchise expansion.

Ann Skelly takes on the lead role of a younger Carolyn Martens, a character originally portrayed by Fiona Shaw in the predecessor series. Her performance has been highlighted as a standout element, with reviewers noting her effective use of dark humor in the complex spy role. The casting decision appears to have paid off significantly with early viewers.

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Honey is set during the Cold War era in East Berlin during the 1980s. The narrative follows Carolyn Martens as she navigates the dangerous landscape of undercover espionage work. Emma Moran created the series and serves as the primary writer. The setting has been well-received by early audiences for its atmospheric depth.

The cast includes Ann Skelly alongside Rory Kinnear and Nate Mann. Their performances add depth to the complex spy thriller format. The visual style and atmosphere of the 1980s setting contribute to the show's immediate appeal. Critics have noted that the support from the ensemble cast enhances the overall narrative quality.

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Major publications including The Guardian and Digital Spy offered generally favorable reactions to the premiere. Radio Times also joined the ranks of critics who appreciated the new series. The consensus suggests that Honey stands on its own while honoring the legacy of the original show. The balance between standalone storytelling and franchise continuity seems to be handled well.

New episodes of Honey are scheduled to release on a weekly basis. This weekly rollout allows viewers to engage with the unfolding mystery over time. The series maintains a TV-MA rating for mature content. The show falls under the Adventure and Drama genres with strong Action elements.

A U.S. release date has not yet been announced by the network. Phoebe Waller-Bridge created the original Killing Eve series which ran from 2018 to 2022. Killing Eve starred Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as the central figures. Honey expands the universe established by that hit thriller with fresh new perspectives.

Sandra Oh played British intelligence officer Eve Polastri who was assigned to track and capture a dangerous assassin named Villanelle. That series featured a cat and mouse game that deviated from their missions. Honey offers a different tone but remains connected to the same fictional universe. The connection to the original series remains a point of interest for fans.

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More information is expected to become available as the series progresses. The initial reception sets a high bar for the remainder of the season. Viewers are encouraged to catch up on the early episodes to understand the context. The show promises to deliver a thrilling experience for spy drama enthusiasts.