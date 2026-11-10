Honey Don't! Heads to Netflix: Ethan Coen's Neo-Noir Comedy Explained

Netflix is preparing to add Honey Don't!, the R-rated neo-noir from Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke starring Margaret Qualley and Chris Evans, to its streaming lineup.

Netflix is preparing to add Honey Don't!, a new R-rated comedy directed by Oscar winner Ethan Coen. Coen wrote the screenplay with his wife, Tricia Cooke, and the film stars Margaret Qualley and Chris Evans. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2025, and opened in US theaters on August 22, 2025, before its streaming debut was announced.

The story is set in Bakersfield, California, where Qualley plays Honey O'Donahue, a private investigator who looks into a series of strange murders. The film is part of a planned trilogy of lesbian B-movies that Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke have described as a series of lesbian capers.

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How Honey Don't! Fits Into the Coen and Cooke Trilogy

Honey Don't! is the second film in the trilogy that Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke have planned, following Drive-Away Dolls, which was released in 2024. Both films star Margaret Qualley, but she plays different characters in each.

In Drive-Away Dolls, Qualley portrays Jamie, a young woman who unwittingly finds herself in the crosshairs of the mob. In Honey Don't!, she takes on the title role of Honey O'Donahue, shifting the series from a road-trip caper into a more traditional detective story.

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Chris Evans and the Cast Behind the Mystery

Chris Evans plays Reverend Drew Devlin, a cult leader whose presence drives much of the film's mystery. Another actor plays MG Falcone, a police officer who works alongside the investigation that Honey pursues across Bakersfield.

Reviewer Loughrey described Honey Don't! as the follow-up installment in a trilogy that the pair imagine as a set of lesbian capers, with a third entry tentatively titled Go Beavers!. Loughrey argued that the film is everything Drive-Away Dolls was, only with a little less sharpness, and suggested that this is partly because the directors returned to the more traditional Coen territory of neo-noir.

What the Netflix Release Means for Viewers

For subscribers, the Netflix addition gives audiences a way to watch Honey Don't! after its theatrical run in the United States. The film combines a neo-noir plot, a cult leader storyline, and a crime investigation within a single R-rated comedy.

Qualley is also set to reunite with another Honey Don't! star for Go Beavers!, the upcoming third film in the Coen and Cooke trilogy. The source material does not confirm a release date for that project, so viewers should check official Netflix listings for the latest availability of Honey Don't!.