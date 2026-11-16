Honey BBC1 Review: Strained Killing Eve Prequel Relies on Espionage Cliches

Honey, the new BBC1 prequel to Killing Eve, is criticized for recycling spy tropes. This review analyzes Rory Kinnear and Ann Skelly in a show that fails to innovate.

Honey, the new six-part comedy spy drama serving as a prequel to the hit series Killing Eve, has received a lukewarm reception from critics who feel it lacks originality. Premiering on BBC1, the show attempts to capture the essence of Cold War espionage but relies heavily on overused genre cliches, resulting in a narrative that feels more like a patchwork of past successes than a fresh story. The series explores the origins of key characters from the established universe, specifically focusing on the early days of MI6 operations in East Berlin.

Opening Scenes and Plot Setup

The premiere episode opens with a quintessential border crossing scene in Berlin, featuring Rory Kinnear as a British diplomat and his wife navigating East German guards. Their journey is marked by the presence of a pet sheepdog in the back seat, a detail that initially suggests a serious period thriller reminiscent of 1960s cinema. After evading Stasi surveillance, the diplomat disguises himself with a wig and moustache before departing the city, setting a tone that oscillates between tension and absurdity.

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However, the narrative takes a bizarre turn when the diplomat releases the dog from the car. The animal stands upright on its hind legs and removes its head, revealing a human figure in a costume. This shocking moment introduces a character who appears to be Villanelle, the famous Russian psycho-assassin, but is actually a younger version of Carolyn Martens, played by Ann Skelly. This reveal subverts expectations, linking the new series directly to the previous hit while introducing a surreal element.

Character Dynamics and Casting Choices

Ann Skelly, known for her role in The Nevers, portrays a youthful and frustrated Carolyn Martens, decades before she became the ruthless spymistress depicted by Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve. The casting has drawn attention due to the striking resemblance between Skelly and Jodie Comer, who played Villanelle in the original series. Skelly mimics Comer's facial mannerisms, including wide-eyed mock innocence and sly sidelong glances, creating a visual bridge between the two characters despite their different roles.

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Once smuggled across the Iron Curtain, Carolyn is equipped with a standard undercover agent kit, including cash, a camera hidden in a cigarette packet, and a suicide pill concealed in lipstick. She adopts the alias Martha and works as a bartender in East Berlin, where she engages in honey-trapping to entrap East German civil servants. Her mission involves taking compromising photographs, a tactic that highlights the deceptive and dangerous nature of her work during this turbulent era.

Genre Cliches and Narrative Structure

The series is criticized for cramming every conceivable espionage trope into its episodes, from frozen roads and concrete housing blocks to soldiers with sub-machineguns and surveillance men driving blue Trabants. The narrative shifts abruptly between genres, moving from a serious thriller to a cartoonish parody. One scene features Carolyn in a bridal gown, which ends with her arrest by the secret police, shifting the mood from comedic to tense.

The Stasi offices are depicted as antiseptic environments ruled by a blond Prussian officer with a peculiar fetish, adding a layer of absurdity to the plot. Additional elements include a gay roommate with a Cabaret-esque flair and a bride-to-be who enters a murderous hypnotic trance upon hearing radio static. These diverse and conflicting elements create a disjointed viewing experience that struggles to maintain a coherent tone or narrative focus.

Critical Reception and Future Outlook

Critics argue that Honey amounts to very little more than the sum of its second-hand parts, lacking the originality and depth that made Killing Eve successful. The show's reliance on familiar tropes and its erratic tone prevent it from establishing a strong identity of its own. While it serves as a prequel to a beloved series, it fails to deliver a compelling standalone story that justifies its existence.

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The release of Honey highlights the challenges of expanding successful franchises without adding significant new value. Audiences expecting a fresh take on the Killing Eve universe may find themselves disappointed by the show's reliance on recycled ideas and genre cliches. As the series progresses, it remains to be seen whether it can find its footing or if it will continue to struggle with its identity. The upcoming episodes will determine if the show can overcome its initial missteps and engage viewers with a more consistent narrative approach.