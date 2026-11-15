Honey BBC1 Review: Strained Killing Eve Prequel Fails to Capture Spy Thriller Essence

Honey, a prequel to Killing Eve on BBC1, relies heavily on espionage cliches and casting choices that confuse rather than engage. This review details why the series misses the mark for fans of the original.

BBC1 is currently screening Honey, a six-part comedy spy drama that positions itself as a prequel to the acclaimed series Killing Eve. The show has received a mediocre rating of two out of five stars, indicating that it has not successfully translated the dark, psychological intensity of its predecessor into a compelling new narrative.

Casting Choices Defy Logical Explanation

Ann Skelly portrays a young Carolyn Martens, a character originally brought to life by Fiona Shaw in the earlier series. Skelly bears an uncanny resemblance to Jodie Comer, who played the villain Villanelle in the original show, creating a visual confusion for viewers rather than a fresh perspective. Skelly exhibits the same facial mannerisms and the specific trick of opening her eyes wide in mock innocence before flashing a sly sidelong stare, which detracts from the distinct identity of the character.

Also read Jensen Huang and the Storied Lineage of the Honey Trap

Overreliance on Familiar Espionage Cliches

The opening double bill dumps every conceivable espionage cliche into the narrative, starting with a classic Berlin border crossing scene. Rory Kinnear plays an English diplomat who, after shedding Stasi watchers, dons a wig and moustache to exit the city. This sequence initially evokes the tone of a 1960s film featuring Michael Caine as the downbeat British agent Harry Palmer, complete with frozen roads and concrete housing blocks.

However, the tone shifts abruptly when the diplomat releases his pet sheepdog, which then stands upright and removes its head to reveal a female figure. This character is revealed to be a young Carolyn Martens, disguised in a manner that suggests a surreal departure from the grounded realism expected in spy thrillers. The scene serves as a jarring introduction to a series that refuses to commit to a single genre.

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Disjointed Narrative and Borrowed Tropes

Once smuggled across the Iron Curtain, the protagonist is equipped with standard undercover agent tools, including a roll of cash, a camera hidden in a cigarette packet, and a suicide pill concealed in a lipstick. She transitions into a role as a bartender, embedding herself in Cold War East Berlin to entrap civil servants. The plot then sees her running through Berlin in a bridal gown, only to be arrested by the secret police, causing the mood to shift once again.

The series attempts to mimic the aesthetic of the German thriller Deutschland '83 but settles for a cartoonish version set in antiseptic Stasi offices. The narrative incorporates disparate elements, such as a blond Prussian officer with a knickers fetish and a gay roommate, creating a hodge-podge that feels more like a collection of borrowed tropes than a cohesive story. The inclusion of a bride-to-be who enters a murderous hypnotic trance upon hearing radio static further muddles the thematic focus.

Final Verdict on the Spinoff Series

The show is a strange departure from the work of John Le Carre, had he ever attempted to write sitcoms, as it fails to capture the essence of serious espionage drama. It gathers every Berlin spy trope possible, from shadowy surveillance men driving blue Trabants to soldiers in greatcoats with sub-machineguns, but none of these elements are developed with depth. The result is a series that amounts to very much less than the sum of its second-hand parts.

Viewers hoping for a deep dive into the origins of Carolyn Martens will likely find Honey frustrating and derivative. The series struggles to establish its own identity, instead relying on the legacy of Killing Eve and various other spy fiction conventions to carry its weight. The final impression is that of a rehash rather than a revitalization, leaving fans of the original series disappointed by the lack of originality and narrative cohesion.