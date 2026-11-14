Honey: Ann Skelly Stars in Killing Eve Prequel Honey

Ann Skelly plays a young MI6 officer in Honey, a six-part series exploring Carolyn Martens' early days as a spy in 1982 East Berlin.

Ann Skelly stars as the youthful incarnation of Carolyn Martens in Honey, a new dark comedy series that serves as a prequel to the hit show Killing Eve. The narrative follows a younger agent navigating the dangers of Cold War East Berlin while attempting to establish herself in a male-dominated intelligence community. This six-part series explores the origins of the character previously portrayed by Fiona Shaw, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic spy franchise.

Young Spy Martha Navigates Cold War Berlin

The protagonist operates under the alias Martha, beginning her journey in 1982 within the tense atmosphere of divided Berlin. Unlike the polished and ruthless version of the character seen in later years, this Martha is described as a baby spy who is driven but still figuring out her place in the world. She is embedded deep behind enemy lines, frustrated by her bosses who prefer her to act as a honeytrap rather than pursue dangerous field work.

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Her primary goal is to engage in the real work of catching adversaries, yet her superiors insist she utilize her charm to entice men into revealing secrets. This conflict between her desire for substantive intelligence gathering and her assigned role creates tension throughout the series. She must navigate these professional constraints while trying to survive in a hostile environment where mistakes can be fatal.

Romantic Triangle Involving CIA and Stasi Officers

Martha finds herself caught in a complicated romantic entanglement involving two men from opposing sides of the Iron Curtain. She first meets Kurt Fischer, a handsome CIA operative played by Nate Mann, after a meeting goes wrong, forcing them to collaborate for the benefit of Western intelligence. Although she is initially drawn to his status within the agency, their independent natures lead to friction and resentment as they are pushed together.

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Her path crosses with Friedrich Bauman, a Stasi officer played by Jannis Niewöhner, after she is interrogated by the German secret police. The investigation stems from suspicions that she is having an affair with her British diplomat handler, Graham Anderson, portrayed by Rory Kinnear. Friedrich represents a forbidden allure, as she is captivated by his reputation as a counter-espionage superstar and the illicit nature of their connection.

Production Details and Historical Accuracy

Writer Emma Moran conducted extensive research, including visits to a re-created Stasi prison in Berlin, to ensure the series captures the reality of living under a repressive regime. The production aimed to avoid textbook villains, instead highlighting the complex office politics and genuine beliefs held by individuals on both sides of the conflict. Moran was inspired by historical texts detailing innovative surveillance methods, such as cameras hidden in lacy bras or cigarette packets.

The series was filmed in Lithuania during one of its coldest winters in over a decade, with temperatures frequently dropping to -15C. This harsh weather added authenticity to the setting, and some crew members had personal memories of the era, providing valuable insights into daily life behind the Iron Curtain. The production design team utilized these accounts to correct historical inaccuracies, such as the inclusion of items like bananas that were not readily available at the time.

Future of the Series and Character Evolution

Ann Skelly brings her unique energy to the role, noting that her first scene involved wearing a distinctive curly red wig and prosthetic nose. The director had to guide her performance to ensure she did not become too comedic, balancing the Muppet-like physicality with the seriousness of the spy genre. The show blends elements of dark comedy with the high stakes of Cold War espionage, creating a distinct tone from its predecessor.

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If the series achieves strong viewership, there are hopes for a continuation that will see Martha evolve further into the formidable Carolyn Martens. The narrative structure allows for a gradual transformation, showing the hardening of a young idealist into the sharp-tongued head of the Russia desk. This approach provides fans of the original series with a deeper understanding of how the character developed her iconic traits.