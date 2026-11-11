Honduran Man Arrested After Attempting to Enter United Airlines Cockpit

A Honduran national was taken into custody after allegedly trying to enter the cockpit of a United Airlines flight and claiming he had a bomb. The suspect, previously deported from the United States twice, was apprehended by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office when the aircraft landed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement filed a detainer and noted his criminal history includes bomb and terroristic threat offenses.

A Honduran national arrested Monday after allegedly trying to enter the cockpit of a United Airlines flight and claiming he had a bomb had previously been deported from the United States twice, according to Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto was taken into custody by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office after Flight 2174 landed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed toDHS said ICE lodged a detainer against Gomez-Alberto on Tuesday.

The department also said he has a criminal history that includes a felony bomb threat, felony terroristic-threat offenses and disorderly conduct. Gomez-Alberto was apprehended by Border Patrol after illegally entering the U.S. near El Indio, Texas, in September 2011 and near Columbus, New Mexico, in October 2014, DHS said. He was removed from the country after both encounters. In 2019, he was arrested again after attempting to enter near San Ysidro, California.

Also read DHS Identifies United Airlines Hijacking Suspect as Twice-Deported Honduran

He was released from ICE custody in January 2020 after an immigration judge ordered his release pending removal proceedings, DHS said. United Airlines said in a statement that the flight from Newark to New Orleans landed safely “following a disruptive incident involving a passenger onboard. Law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival. ” “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens who try to HIJACK AIRPLANES are NOT welcome in the United States,” DHS said.

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