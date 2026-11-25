Department of Homeland Security reveals Alexander Florentino-Maldanado was freed seven times despite ICE detainers before the fatal attack on Jin Yu in New York.

A twenty-five-year-old Honduran national identified as Alexander Florentino-Maldanado faces murder and sexual assault charges following the death of sixty-two-year-old Jin Yu in New York. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the suspect was released from jail seven times in 2026 prior to the incident, including five instances where Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued detainers. New York Police Department officers arrested Florentino-Maldanado on Saturday in connection with the homicide, which occurred earlier in the week.

Details of the Violent Attack on Jin Yu

New York Police Department officials reported that officers responded to the scene on Friday shortly before three-thirty in the afternoon. Upon arrival, they discovered Yu unconscious and unresponsive, exhibiting significant trauma to her face and neck. She was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where medical staff subsequently pronounced her dead.

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Investigating officers also located Yu's roommate, a sixty-six-year-old man, who sustained a laceration to the right side of his face. The victim told police he was struck on the head with a glass bottle during the incident. Emergency medical services transported the roommate to the hospital, where he remains listed in stable condition.

Seven Prior Releases Despite Criminal History

The Department of Homeland Security provided a detailed timeline of Florentino-Maldanado's criminal history and multiple releases from custody throughout 2026. The agency noted that the suspect entered the United States illegally in March 2022 under the Biden administration. He was later deported to Mexico before re-entering the country at an unknown date and location.

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On January twenty-six, 2026, the New York Police Department arrested him for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal nuisance, and false personation. The suspect was arrested again on March eighteen, 2026, facing charges of false personation and general violations of railroad laws.

A subsequent arrest on June ten, 2026, involved charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized sale of mass transportation services. The most serious prior charge occurred on September two, 2026, when he was taken into custody for second-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree arson, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and public lewdness.

Political Fallout and Immigration Detainer Controversy

Department of Homeland Security leadership heavily criticized New York officials for ignoring federal immigration requests. The agency confirmed that the New York Police Department arrested Florentino-Maldanado twice in November, releasing him before Immigration and Customs Enforcement could lodge a detainer. These arrests occurred on November eleven, 2026, for fifth-degree criminal possession of cocaine, petit larceny, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was arrested a final time on November eighteen, 2026, on charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. This arrest happened just one day before Jin Yu was killed. Acting ICE Director David J. Venturella stated that federal agents had ignored five detainers since the beginning of 2026 and personally requested that New York hold the suspect at Rikers Island.

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Reactions from Federal and State Officials

Representative Michael Mullin issued a statement condemning what he termed the reckless sanctuary policies enacted by New York politicians. Mullin argued that releasing the suspect back onto the streets after previous crimes was a direct cause of the tragedy. He called on Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani to end these policies and commit to turning the criminal over to ICE custody to prevent further harm to American citizens.

Acting ICE Director Venturella echoed these sentiments, stating that the failure to honor previous detainers likely cost Jin Yu her life. He emphasized that the suspect had ignored multiple opportunities for federal removal and remained a danger to the community. The federal government continues to urge state and local law enforcement agencies to prioritize cooperation with immigration detainers to protect public safety.