EAST LANSING, MI.—As the Spartan Nation approaches the Thanksgiving holiday and the official kickoff to the Christmas and Holiday season, it is a great time to

EAST LANSING, MI. —As the Spartan Nation approaches the Thanksgiving holiday and the official kickoff to the Christmas and Holiday season, it is a great time to be reflective and thankful.

If you went on a journey to define real thankfulness, wearing your green and white sunglasses, you'd find it isn't just a polite regurgitation or a seasonal greeting that you grab a Sharpie and check off your list. Instead, thankfulness can be loud or quiet. Still, it's a true awareness that sees value in life's ordinary or mundane moments, even when life is tough or easy, uncertain or filled with trepidation.

Also read Toyah Willcox And Robert Fripp Live Apart Four Miles Despite 40 Year Marriage

Let's set aside pretending everything is perfect; thankfulness is heartfelt, genuine gratitude that makes space for struggle while still noticing the warmth of a shared struggle, the strength in your collective resilience, or the simple grace of another mountain climbed. Tom Izzo is Mr. Michigan State. He is the only person in Michigan State history who is bigger than the University.

He is the greatest fundraising asset the school has; he is the comforter other coaches turn to for advice and wisdom. When Michigan State needs the one person that the entire fan base and donor base can rally around, it’s always Izzo. People ignore how he fundamentally changed sports with his big games in big events that eventually led to the first outdoor hockey game, inspired by Izzo crazy antics, and has now fundamentally changed hockey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches the action against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI He is the most prolific fundraiser in Michigan State history, and the voice of reason when everyone is frustrated. But let’s make it even simpler. Tom Izzo is so valuable that those who do not remember take him for granted.

Each year, so many bemoan his early-season losses, only to see Izzo land again in the NCAA tournament and extend his record. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

The younger Tom Izzo of the Michigan State coaching roster, Nights is a burgeoning star that NHL teams are all eyeing thecoach for his services down the road. He is a fantastic coach, fundraiser, and level-headed leader.

All traits Izzo displayed in his young career, and it isn’t a matter of how big he will win, but how long he will stay at Michigan State.had a bad year, record-wise, but despite an undefended football program that wasn’t his fault, his kids fight for him. Fitz is one of us.

He gets the Big Ten, he understands this University, and who can’t love that the man once coveted by the University of Michigan picked Michigan State? His win over Michigan proved what the faithful needed to see, and donors like him are personable and caring. He still has to prove that he can handle the NIL era, but it is nice to finally have someone sitting in his chair that knows us and is one of us.

Nobody is rooting against him; he has the people's support. High school coaches have loved him for years, and if he can manage the NIL era, and unlike Nick Saban, the school does what they have promised, he will win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the most successful high school coaches in Michigan told me on Tuesday night for this article, “There have been plenty of years that I didn’t want my kids to go to Michigan State; as soon as Fitz got there, that all changed. He will treat my kids like their dad; if MSU has the money and all things are equal, I would want all my kids to play up there.

” Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks the sideline during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SIThe greatest asset of Michigan State University is the people—the faithful fans. There are plenty of bureaucrats that work there that aren’t Spartans. Working at Michigan State doesn’t make you a Spartan.

When I retire and write my book, there will be a very long chapter that will make this point very clear, but the overlooked people are the most important, and those are the amazing fans. I am concerned that many people inside the University who aren’t Spartans take the faithful for granted. May no one ever forget that what makes Michigan State great has always been, and always will be, the fans.

Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders.

Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association , the Football Writers Association of America , and the United States Basketball Writers Association .