Hondo's Raiders Musings: Silver and Black Locked in and Focused

The Raiders are locked in and focused, bringing renewed intensity and determination as the Silver and Black prepare for what's next.

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins is preparing to face the 49ers this weekend, with a long history with the Shanahan family. | Darrell Craig Harris HENDERSON, Nev.

—With the overachieving Las Vegas Raiders headed to California this weekend to take on the San Francisco 49ers , many storylines surround the Silver and Black. The franchise is ahead of schedule on the rebuild, and first-year head coach Klint Kubiak has done nothing short of amazing. This franchise is following his example, and they are locked in.

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The fast-approaching NFL trade deadline has the football world’s attention, and Klint Kubiak didn’t hide that he has the Raiders, and that he and“They’re ongoing. Yeah, they’re constant at all hours of the day, whether it’s up against a trade deadline or not. So, we’re always talking. ” Klint Kubiak said the team is in the proverbial playoff hunt, with the 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks on the schedule over the next two weeks.

“I think every week’s that way. If you treat it that way, then you’ll have success throughout the season. So, we just keep our blinders on and focus on one opponent at a time. ”Kubiak has harped on the Silver and Black's struggles in the second half, which improved markedly versus the Jets last week.

“Yes, players executed. There’s things you focus on every week and sometimes you hit them, and sometimes you don’t. But I thought our guys were very intentional about that phase of the game, and obviously it has to continue. ”With the rise of Mike Washington Jr. and the struggles in the running game by Ashton Jeanty, Kubiak addressed his faith and confidence in Jeanty's future.

“Oh, absolutely! Yeah, Ashton’s a young player and has a really bright future ahead, and I’m so glad that we have him and all these young players on our roster that are continuing to grow, and it’s our job as coaches to develop them. ” The Raiders RB room includes the aforementioned Jeanty and Washington Jr., and don’t forget the unexpected dog in Dylan Laube, who is fierce.

Add to it Roman Hemby on the practice squad, and the Raiders' future is bright at RB, and Kubiak knows it is fueled by great competition.

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“Yeah, it’s always the best motivator. Coaching takes you so far, but when you’re competing for reps, it definitely adds a new gear to your giddy up in practice. ”Kubiak was raised by his father, Gary, who has a long and distinguished legacy in Denver. Kubiak was well acquainted with the Raiders through their fellow AFC West ties, and he shared his impressions of the team before he arrived.

“Yes, I remember definitely just overall with the Raiders, every time, being in Denver, everybody’s walking around with Raider Hater shirts on, and the town has a buzz to it. And I remember one specific game. I think it was in the snow, but Jerry Rice and Tim Brown, and just as a young kid, getting to watch on the sideline, those are your heroes.

" "I just kind of remember the snow falling down in the stadium and watching those guys run on the field. And Tim Brown's got his finger tape rolled up, and then that week in my game, I’m rolling up my fingers. Tim Brown doesn’t need any gloves, neither do I. So, that really stands out, and I don’t remember your other question.

” For Kubiak, who is new to Raider Nation, he understands the enormity of this rivalry for the fan base, even though both teams have vacated the bay.

“Yeah, it’s a huge rivalry. I know both organizations for a long time have gone against each other. Times change, and they’re in Santa Clara, and we’re here in Vegas, and it’s just a blessing to be a part of that rivalry moving forward. ”Kubiak, because of his relationship with the Shanahan family and his brother Klay being the offensive coordinator, is well aware of the thinking behind the way the 49ers play.

He discussed whether that can help the Silver and Black on Sunday.

“Yeah, you always have familiarity, but it’s the players’ game on Sunday, so we’ve got to get our players ready to do what they do best, so they can play at a high level on Sunday. ”was the man many believed to be the best CB in the 2026 NFL Draft, but his injury issues in college set him back. He is healthy now, and with Darien Porter injured on Sunday, he got meaningful reps.

“I think the focus hasn’t changed. Whether he was getting no reps or now getting more, it’s just getting better at your position and being really intentional about your individual and being a factor on special teams, being great with your eyes and your keys and your technique, and those are things that make Joe Woods such a special coach, and we’re so happy to have Joe.

And those DBs are so happy to have him as a mentor and as a coach. A guy with so much experience that helps him play. ”Kubiak believes in his DC. He is a first-time DC, and just like Kubiak is a first-time HC, that comes with a learning curve.

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Add to it, the team knew Leonard has a thin DL and a very young DB crew; some of the criticism is ridiculous. Leonard said he tells his players every day that they’re working and playing for their jobs. Kubiak was asked about his thoughts on Leonard’s comments.

“Well, I think if you’ve worked in the NFL long enough, then that’s the reality of our business. It’s a production business. It’s the most competitive industry that I know of, and any time that you start to feel comfortable, then you will be quickly humbled.

" "And so, whether you’re having success or you’re working to get better, if your mindset stays the same and you continue to push and push through the hard times, you come out on the other end. So, that’s the NFL. The NFL brings adversity and makes you answer to it every day. ”Fernando Mendoza, the young man whom NFL executives ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect of the last four NFL drafts, looks better than ever.

He is improving and learning every day, and Kubiak gave an update on his growth. Fernando Mendoza hasn't started a game, as planned, but was working out today ahead of the 49ers this weekend with the same intensity. | Darrell Craig Harris “I think when you are the backup quarterback and you don’t get a ton of reps, I think we all find out together on Sunday how ready he is.

So, we put him through as much stress as we can. Coach Sullivan does a phenomenal job, Coach Andrew , and when his time’s called, whether he gets three more years of reps or he gets one more day of reps, he has to be ready. ”Jackson Powers-Johnson has struggled to stay healthy and has struggled at RG. Still, Kubiak loves versatility, and he talked about the potential for him to work at different positions on the OL.

“Yeah, this time of year, not everybody takes every rep, and that’s part of the development plan for everybody. We’ve got a lot of veteran guys with lots of snaps on their bodies, and the young guys and the guys behind him, they get opportunities to get more reps, so it’s good. ”“He can play both sides. He can play center.

He has a ton of value to us, and probably the greatest value is him as a teammate. The energy that he brings, the genuine love that he has for his teammates and the game, really elevates the whole offense. ”for the Silver and Black, and he is the reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Kubiak is happy to see his progress.

“Yeah, well, I think that he earned it. He earned his opportunities. He made the most of his opportunities, and like I said the other day, okay, now the expectations are that, and they’re higher, and now you’ve got to work twice as hard to exceed expectations. ”Kubiak has noticed that Laube doesn’t just return kicks; he makes plays on all of the special teams unit, and that his big-impact contributions have earned him his coaches' admiration and appreciation.

“Yeah, he made a huge tackle in the game. Very coachable. Again, Coach Joe D and Marquice and Tim , those guys do a phenomenal job with our special teams, and Dylan ’s one guy that has really benefited from their coaching, and we’ve benefited from his extreme work ethic and attention to detail. ”Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience.

He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association , the Football Writers Association of America , and the United States Basketball Writers Association .