The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are headed to the banks of Lake Erie to take on the Cleveland Browns (6-4) this weekend, and the Silver and Black have something to

The Las Vegas Raiders are headed to the banks of Lake Erie to take on the Cleveland Browns this weekend, and the Silver and Black have something to prove.

The game has been flexed by the NFL, meaning that while it was originally scheduled for an early kickoff, it will now be a Sunday night primetime game. Each week via my social media, I ask Raider Nation to talk with me. On my X account on Tuesday, @HondoCarpenter, you all did what you do best: Respond.took 11 sacks in two games, and Fernando Mendoza has now taken eight.

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I went over this in detail when I discussed theI believe in Fernando more than I ever have. The Raiders made the right move with the trade, but rookie and young players and coaches make mistakes. Cleveland has a very good defense, and the last two teams did as well, and found multiple ways to get pressure.

If Cleveland tries to repeat what others have done, Fernando can handle that; the concern is that if they show something different, it will be a learning curve. Same things for me. OL looks like it's beginning to gel and get some push. Continued improvement in the run game.

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And need to see Fernando slow down a little bit and set his feet. I agree that the performance against the Denver Broncos indicates the offensive line is gelling. While I have said it numerous times since last December, I say it again. The Klint Kubiak system is completely and totally predicated on the running game.

It is imperative for Klint Kubiak's mental health to get the running game going. The better it gets going, the more successful this team will be. I have a full appreciation for this coaching staff, and I expect the Raiders to continue their resurgence in the running game. This is so accurate.

We knew coming into the season that the Raiders' defensive line was anemic. I expect at least two new ones in the offseason, but the Raiders were down one starter going into the Denver game, and lost three more during the game. With that said, they aren’t going to be able to add players like they will in the offseason, but from a pride perspective, it's simple for this team.

You may not be loaded at DT, but play for the name on the back of your jersey. Get the push. If the Raiders can do that this week, they will win the football game. If they can’t, they still might, but if they do, there is no might; they will.

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I’ll stick to offense because the defense is a challenge right now. Less 3 and outs, continue to stack positive plays, even if just small gains. Cut back on penalties again. Just play a clean game and put points on the board.

This is such a practical response, and clearly you know what you are talking about. Three-and-outs are brutal because your defense gets no rest. The Raiders need those, even if they don’t score, to give a battered defense a rest. I have seen good teams lose games because of a plethora of three-and-outs, and their defense getting run down.

This is critical. Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders.

Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association , the Football Writers Association of America , and the United States Basketball Writers Association .