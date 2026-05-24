Honda Unveils Its First-Ever Electric Motorcycle, The WN7

Honda, the world's biggest motorcycle manufacturer, has launched its first ever electric motorcycle, the WN7. The bike is a striking naked street bike with a five-inch, anti-glare dash and classy backlit switchgear. It can be fast charged via the mode 4 chargers found at services and supermarkets and has a range of 80 miles. The WN7 concept was first revealed in 2024 and will be produced for the mass market and sold in Honda showrooms with the same level of service and aftersales support as the Japanese manufacturer's range of petrol-driven machines.

Honda , the biggest and best-known motorcycle manufacturer in the world, has launched its first ever electric motorcycle. The WN7 may have a name like a Wigan postcode but this striking naked street bike could be the game changer for motorcyclists across Britain.

Honda's first electric motorbike: The world's biggest motorcycle brand now has an EV among its ranks - Adam Child been riding the new WN7 and gives us his verdict The WN7 will be produced for the mass market and sold in Honda showrooms with the same level of service and aftersales support as the Japanese manufacturer's range of petrol-driven machines. It can be serviced at any Honda bike dealer while its factory warranty is a reassuring six years.

As EVs go, it's as mainstream as Marks & Spencer. What you need to know about Honda's electric motorbikeThe WN7 concept was first revealed in 2024 and arrives in dealers with two variants – either 11 kW or 18 kW, A1 or A2 licence compliant – and a peak power figure of 50 kW (or 67 bhp) with a meaty 100Nm/74ft-lb of torque to punch it past traffic.

It weighs 217kg, similar to Honda's CB1000 Hornet and, crucially, can be fast charged via the mode 4 chargers found at services and supermarkets up and down the country. Its chassis components are conventional. Wheels, Nissin brakes and high-quality Showa suspension will all be familiar to UK riders. But where you would normally expect to find a frame and an engine, radiator and exhaust system, there is instead an aluminium box containing a 349 volt fixed lithium-ion battery.

The battery is effectively the frame. Honda quotes a maximum speed of 129kph (80mph) and a range of 80 miles, but charge times are blissfully short when using a mode 4 rapid charging point. Connect to the bike where you would normally find the petrol filler cap and the battery zips from 20 to 80 per cent capacity in just 30 minutes.

A mode 3 charge from 0 to 100 per cent takes a more normal 2.4 hours, while a domestic household supply (mode 2) takes 5.5 hours. The nation's bikers have largely dismissed electric motorcycles for being too expensive, a bit heavy, and restricted by range. But Honda's decision to enter the EV race could change all that What makes the Honda WN7 stand out is its charging times.

Connect to a public rapid charger and the battery will rise from 20 to 80% capacity in just 30 minutes Join the discussionWill electric bikes truly capture the spirit of motorcycling or ruin what makes it special for riders? What's your view? electric-motorcycles, Honda-WN7, new_motorcycle, EVs, motorcycles, bikes, two-wheeled-transportation, motor-cycles





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