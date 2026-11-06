Honda Teases Next-Generation Avancier SUV with New Hybrid Powertrain

Honda has released the first teaser for the upcoming Avancier SUV, revealing a sharper design language and a new Honda Hybrid system set to replace the e:HEV setup. Positioned above the CR-V, the new three-row seven-seater is expected to launch in Australia with improved fuel economy and cost efficiency.

Honda has shared the first teaser of the next generation Avancier, ahead of its market launch in Australia. The new SUV is expected to boast a three-row layout and will introduce a sharper styling language.

Furthermore, it will come fitted with the next-gen Honda Hybrid powertrain which is set to gradually replace the current e:HEV setup across the entire lineup. The original Avancier was an Accord-based wagon sold in the Japanese market between 1999 and 2003. The second generation that followed in 2016 was afrom the GAC Honda joint venture, sharing its underpinnings with the previous-gen Acura MDX.

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Now, the same nameplate will be used for a new SUV, positioned above the CR-V.The official teaser reveals the horizontal and vertical LEDs on the tailgate, flanking the simplified Honda emblem above the Avancier lettering. We can also see the sharp lines of the greenhouse, the integrated roof spoiler, and the slim headlights. The latter have a fancy starting sequence but their shape is reminiscent of the Range Rover Evoque, especially in combination with the contours of the hood.

The new design language is expected to be applied to future Hondas, such as the next iterations of the Civic and the Accord. As for the interior, the Avancier will likely offer a three-row seven-seater layout, with more space and practicality compared toMore important than the exterior design of the Avancier is what lies under the skin.

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While the automaker didn't share any details about the specifications, the teaser video features Honda Hybrid lettering instead of the traditional e:HEV that has been used in electrified Hondas since 2020. , arriving in 2027. This promises to improve fuel economy by over 10%, while being 30% cheaper to produce compared to the previous system. The electrified powertrain is expected to be based around an updated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, likely inheriting the Honda S+Shift system from the Prelude coupe.

Production of the third-gen Honda Avancier will reportedly take place in Thailand. Besides Australia, it has been rumored that the SUV will also be offered in the Japanese market. Rivals will include the Hyundai Santa Fe, the Kia Sorento, the Toyota Kruger , the Mazda CX-80, the VW Tayron, and the BYD Sealion 8.

The Avancier will be one of the 13 next-gen Honda hybrids set to debut between 2027 and 2031 The company is targeting annual HEV sales of 2.2 million vehicles by 2030. Honda had previously announced its working on a large SUV for North America that