Honda's new Super-N: A tiny, urban EV with a lot of personality, petrolhead-inspired driving features and surprising practicality

The Honda Super-N is a tiny, urban EV with a lot of personality, petrolhead-inspired driving features and surprising practicality. It is inspired by Japan's 'kei cars' and is designed to transform mobility and deliver Honda driving fun. The Super-N is cube-like in appearance, with a flared stance, contrasting exterior accents, a chin spoiler and air ducts. It is one of the smallest cars on the market at just 3,599mm long, 1,573mm wide and 1,608mm tall. It is easy to fall in love with its looks and is hard to not fall in love with. It is a box of hilarity to drive, with two personalities - a small city car that has a purpose and performs it in a very charming and endearing way, and a fabulous personality that lets loose on the dance floor on a Friday night.

There's a wave of retro-inspired small EVs arriving in Britain, and the new Honda Super-N is the latest one to land on shore. France's smash-hit Renault 5 EV and forthcoming Twingo , Japan's Nissan Micra EV and South Korea's Hyundai Inster are all battling for first place in the small EVs with big personality space, and now Honda's thrown itself into the mix.

The Super-N is inspired by Japan's 'kei cars' - the smallest road legal models sold in Japan - and is 'designed to transform mobility and deliver Honda driving fun'. Costing less than £20k, the Super-N wants to show car buyers that you can make electric urban driving affordable, stylish and perhaps even a little bit amusing.

With 'boost mode', flappy paddles, synthetic engine noises and magic seats, does this petite car have enough individuality, flair and practicality to get its elbows out and push its rivals out the way? Freda Lewis-Stempel drove the Super-N on its launch this week to find out





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Honda Super-N Retro-Inspired Small Evs Urban Evs Kei Cars Honda-E Renault 5 EV Twingo Nissan Micra EV Hyundai Inster

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