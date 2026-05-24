Honda's Electric Motorcycle Revolutionizes Two-Wheeler World with The WN7

Honda's standalone motorcycle with electric drivetrain, The WN7, a game changer for motorcyclists across Britain, offers electric vehicles a new mainstream approach with its build quality, charging speeds, and impressive power and range. It has a conventional chassis and rapid charging capabilities, making it easily accessible to the masses.

Honda 's decision to launch its first ever electric motorcycle , The WN7 , a striking naked street bike priced at £12,999, could be the game changer for motorcyclists across Britain.

It has a conventional chassis with Nissin brakes, suspension, and wheels, and uses lithium-ion batteries to power its 18 kW or 11 kW motors. With rapid charging at mode 4 points, the WN7 offers fast refill time, quick charge, and impressive range of 80 miles. Its entry into the EV market could alter the perception of electric bikes among motorcyclists





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Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Electric Bikes Death Of Premium Bikes Standard Pricing Mode 4 Chargers Charging Times Chassis Components Li-Ion Batteries

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