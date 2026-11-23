Honda recalled 810,592 U.S. vehicles, including 2012–2013 CR-V and Civic models, over Takata airbag inflators that could rupture and injure occupants.

more than 810,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a defect in Takata airbag inflators that could cause them to rupture, potentially causing serious injury or death.

The recall affects 810,592 vehicles equipped with Takata front driver or passenger airbag inflators that could rupture due to propellant degradation after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity and high temperature variation, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . The recall covers certain 2013 Acura RDX and ILX models, as well as 2012–2013 Honda CR-V and Civic vehicles and 2013 Honda Accords.

Also read Over 1 million more Honda and Toyota vehicles recalled over risk in crashes

The recall applies to certain vehicles originally sold or registered in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and American Samoa, according to Honda. The recall covers certain 2013 Acura RDX and ILX models, as well as 2012–2013 Honda CR-V and Civic vehicles and 2013 Honda Accords.

The NHTSA said the defect could cause sharp metal fragments to hit the driver or other occupants, potentially causing serious injury or even death.

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"An inflator rupture may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death," the agency said in its recall notice. Honda said it was not aware of any reports of airbag inflator ruptures, injuries or deaths linked to theHonda is recalling more than 810,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a defect in Takata airbag inflators that could cause them to rupture.contain a moisture-absorbing material called a desiccant intended to help prevent damage caused by humidity.

But long-term monitoring and testing revealed that some inflators could still deteriorate over time in certain climates. Dealers will replace the front driver or passenger airbag inflator at no cost to the vehicle owner. Interim notification letters alerting owners about the safety risk are expected to be mailed on Dec. 18. Additional letters will be sent out once the final remedy is available.or by calling Honda customer service at 888-234-2138.

Toyota also announced a recall covering 790,000 vehicles worldwide, including 314,029 in the U.S. The U.S. recall includes 2002–2010 Lexus SC430s, 2011 IS250s, 2017 GX460s, 2003–2008 Toyota Corollas, 2005–2006 Tundras, 2005–2007 Sequoias and 2016–2017 4Runners.