Honda Recalls 635K Vehicles for a Software Issue That Could Disable Power Steering While Driving

The issue, which took years to diagnose, may cause an unintended arm workout in the middle of a drive.

More than 635,000 Honda Pilot, Acura MDX, and Acura TLX vehicles have been recalled due to a software issue that could disable power steering while the car is in motion.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified via mail by December 14 and should schedule an appointment with a dealer to install the software fix at no cost.show that the issue was first reported in November 2021 but that Honda wasn’t able to confirm the cause of the malfunction until years later. The recall includes 2021–2025 Acura TLX models, 2022–2024 Acura MDX models, and 2023–2025 Honda Pilot SUVs .

Also read Honda recalls more than 635,000 vehicles over steering defect that increases crash risk

Honda found that a faulty software configuration could cause the electronic power steering system to enter a failsafe mode under certain conditions when the vehicle is driving straight. Under the failsafe mode, power steering is disabled, making the vehicle much harder to steer, and an EPS warning light appears in the instrument cluster.

Honda was unable to replicate and name the issue until December 2025 due to dealers and suppliers deleting the error codes as part of their engine diagnostic process when affected cars were serviced. Honda has received one injury report related to the defect, as well as 146 warranty claims, as of October 22.

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Owners of affected vehicles will receive notice in the mail by December 14, and should schedule an appointment with an authorized Honda or Acura dealer for a software update at no cost. In the meantime, owners can check theAlayna Wilkening grew up reading motorsport magazines and following her grandpa around his Chevrolet dealership's showroom floor. In true Hoosier fashion, her first car was a hot pink custom cardboard"Fiero-vette" for her kindergarten Kindy 500 race.

She now autocrosses a 1994 Miata with her dad, which she learned to drive the night before her first event. Alayna went to Indiana University and graduated with a degree in journalism and a minor in graphic design. As a testament to her great taste in cars, her first real one was a metallic orange 2007 Chevy HHR, which she lovingly called"The Dumptruck. "