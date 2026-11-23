Examples of the high-revving convertible from the 2004–2005 model years are being asked to come back for a check-up.

from the 2004–20005 model years, the first two years of the AP2 refresh. A quick look at the sales figures for those years seems to suggest that means all S2000s from those years are part of the recall population.

The reason for the recall is that the “fuel flange joint assembly may have been improperly manufactured. ” As a consequence, Honda says this could allow the fuel line connection to loosen and separate, ultimately resulting in a fuel leak and engine stall. The problem with manufacturing relates to whether or not it was built with brazing material at the joint-to-flange connection.

Also read Over 1 million more Honda and Toyota vehicles recalled over risk in crashes

With the part being a push-to-fit part, Honda says this lack of material could cause the connection to become loose and separate. Honda says that when part production shifted locations, 67 replacement parts were produced without brazing material. These parts were shipped and potentially installed in S2000s. Honda estimates the percentage of cars with the defect is 1 percent.

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There won’t be many warning signs before it’s too late to continue driving, but Honda says stalling, a misfire, fuel odor and an inability to start the engine are all symptoms. As of now, Honda says there are no injuries or deaths related to this issue. Those with cars in the recall range will have to bring their convertibles into the Honda dealer for the remedy.

Once there, it will receive a new and improved fuel flange joint assembly free of charge. A Michigan-born car nut and racing enthusiast, Zac Palmer is talking about or thinking about cars somewhere. He bought his first when he was still 15, a 2001 Acura Integra GS-R that still resides in the garage today. It's now joined by a 2004 Porsche Boxster S, and there will be even less practical additions to follow. Palmer worked at both Autoweek and Autoblog before joining R&T.