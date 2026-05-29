Honda Passport TrailSport 2026 Review

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport is a third-generation SUV that has abandoned its urban-focused personality for a more off-road identity. The vehicle has grown in size, with a length increase of 61 mm and a width increase of 20 mm, and a longer wheelbase of 69 mm. The ground clearance is set at 211 mm (8.3 inches), supported by a reworked suspension system that provides a longer shock absorber travel to facilitate wheel articulation on rough terrain.

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport is a third-generation SUV that has abandoned its urban-focused personality for a more off-road identity. The vehicle has grown in size, with a length increase of 61 mm and a width increase of 20 mm, and a longer wheelbase of 69 mm.

The ground clearance is set at 211 mm (8.3 inches), supported by a reworked suspension system that provides a longer shock absorber travel to facilitate wheel articulation on rough terrain. The mechanical lineup has been regrouped under the robust TrailSport designation, meaning goodbye to the Sport and Black Edition versions. In this context, the engineering has been reoriented to prioritize off-road performance, resulting in a significantly shortened front overhang, reduced by over three inches, and a reworked all-wheel-drive system.

New structural modifications also allow the exhaust system to be hidden higher under the rear bumper to minimize damage caused by obstacles on the ground





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Honda Passport Trailsport 2026 SUV Off-Road Vehicle Ground Clearance Suspension System Wheel Articulation Mechanical Lineup Trailsport Designation Sport And Black Edition Versions Engineering Reoriented Off-Road Performance Front Overhang All-Wheel-Drive System Exhaust System Structural Modifications

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