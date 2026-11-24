Tens of millions of Takata airbags have been recalled due to concerns that they could rupture.

Honda is recalling more than 810,000 cars because its airbag inflators may rupture. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said certain Takata front and passenger airbag inflators may rupture after extended exposure to high absolute humidity combined with severe temperature changes, which could degrade the propellant.

The Honda recall amounts to one of the largest product recalls in history. A bursting inflator could launch sharp metal fragments, potentially injuring the driver or other passengers. The recall affects Honda Civic vehicles from 2012 to 2013, Honda CR-V vehicles from 2012 to 2013, 2013 Honda Accord models, and 2013 Acura ILX and RDX vehicles. Dealerships will install replacement airbag inflators at no cost.

Also read Honda Issues Yet Another Recall for 810,592 Cars Equipped with Takata Airbags That Could Rupture

Honda plans to notify affected owners by mail beginning December 18. A second notice will be sent once replacement parts become available. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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