Honda England's Retro-Styled Super-N Unveiled as Small EV

Honda has released its compact Super-N, a retro-styled electric city car aimed at the U.K. market. The 18,995-pound model offers playful design, a boost mode and a compact footprint that could make it a strong competitor in the growing small EV segment.

There's a wave of retro-inspired small EVs arriving in Britain, and Honda has added its newest model, the Super-N, to the mix. The Super-N takes its cues from Japan's kei cars, which are the smallest road-legal vehicles sold in that country.

Honda claims the car is designed to transform urban mobility and deliver a dash of driving fun while still staying practical. At a price below 20,000 pounds, the entry-level electric car puts affordable electric city living front and centre, and its bold styling promises to turn heads as it cruises through narrow backstreets. Measuring just 3,599mm long, 1,573mm wide and 1,608mm tall, the Super-N ranks among the tiniest cars on the European market.

Its cube-like silhouette gives it a playful, almost duckling look, and the front chin spoiler, flared stance and low-profile air ducts evoke a minimalist Japanese aesthetic. Honda has also equipped the vehicle with a 'boost' button that lifts the electric output to 70kW from the base 47kW, cutting the 0-62mph acceleration from 14.5 to 10 seconds and adding a pseudo-engine sound for those who love a touch of petrolhead nostalgia.

The seven-speed virtual gearbox is purely aesthetic, but it gives drivers a feeling of forward momentum and sportiness that belies the car's compact size. Honda last year saw that its earlier retro-styled Honda-e line failed to capture sustained interest, selling only a few thousand units across Europe. To avoid the same fate, the company has slashed the price of the Super-N to 18,995 pounds, more than 13,000 cheaper than the original concept.

Shipping timing also works in its favour-sales of EVs rose 25.6 percent year-to-date in May, and the market is flooded with small, fun-looking electric vehicles. Honda has set a target of 3,000 units in the United Kingdom during the first year on sale, which would represent a significant uptick over the previous model's overall European output. On the streets, the Super-N feels like a pocket-sized racing car with a gentle, 'car-in-reverse' attitude.

Despite its serious dimension, a drive around the city appears surprisingly nimble, making tight corners feel like a slide on a dance floor. Through the backlit purple paddle, passengers can feel the engine's synthetic hiss. This combination of whimsical personality and low-cost usability makes the Super-N a compelling contender for urban commuters who want an electric vehicle that doesn't take itself too seriously yet still offers practical efficiency





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Honda Super-N Small EV Retro Design Boost Mode UK Market

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