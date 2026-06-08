Honda Could Be Planning to Turn the Passport Into a Quasi-Toyota 4Runner Rival: Report

And the next Accord could get a lot more stylish, too.

Honda may not sell any body-on-frame trucks in North America, but it does offer some degree of off-road ambition in the form of the. Now, according to a new report, the company's next take on a Passport off-roader might inch even closer to the territory of dedicated off-roaders on conventional truck-type platforms, like the, the next mid-cycle update for the existing Passport will include a one-inch lift and other suspension changes.

The report also claims that the refresh will be accompanied by design changes, "subtle tweaks" to various exterior components that would aim to give the crossover a more burly and aggressive look. The TrailSport has been a big seller among Passport buyers, so these changes that further move it toward the off-road space should help it find even more potential owners looking for something with some capability and The same report details potential changes to the Honda Accord, which are also described as a refresh but sound even more major.

The four-door will apparently get sharper and more futuristic, drawing some inspiration from the cancelled 0 Series Saloon EV while still remaining within more conventional expectations of what a Honda sedan should be. Notably, all of those details sound quite a lot like theWhile the Passport's updates should be arriving on the streets later this year, the report indicates that the Accord's transformation is not due in showrooms until the second half of 2027.

Given the calendar, that should mean that a reveal of the updated Passport is imminent, while the updated Accord might not be seen until shortly before the mid-sized sedan arrives in dealerships next year. Fred Smith's love of cars comes from his fascination with auto racing. Unfortunately, that passion led him to daily drive a high-mileage, first-year Porsche Panamera. He is still thinking about the last lap of the 2011 Indianapolis 500.





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