The new Honda Avancier is the first model to use the carmaker's mid-size platform and next-generation hybrid system.

, and no, it isn't something you'll be able to buy in America. Instead, this three-row, seven-seat SUV is a new flagship model for Japan, Southeast Asia, and Australia that slots above the popular CR-V. It's also important as it's the first model underpinned by Honda's new mid-size hybrid platform and includes its next-generation hybrid powertrain.

The Avancier looks like nothing else in Honda's current range. It's based on what Honda calls the 'Grand-Journey' concept and, frankly, has very little traditional Honda DNA. Look at the front, and you'll immediately notice Honda's new 'H' logo and the lack of a traditional grille. Instead, there are two smaller intakes positioned at the front.

Also read McDonald's debuts new 'Home Alone' Meal, Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin in ad

As is the trend nowadays, the Avancier also has split headlights with sharp DRLs just below the line of the hood. The headlamps are then positioned further down. Honda's bold design theme continues along the sides of the Avancier with black rocker panels, flush door angles, and thick, angled D-pillars. The back might be the SUV's most dramatic angle.

It includes vertical taillights and a full-width LED light bar. There's also a spoiler stretching out from the roof, which hides the rear wiper.that will support vehicles across the C- and D-segments, including SUVs and sedans. The platform includes a large area directly under the cockpit to house the exhaust components and the hybrid's battery packs.

Advertisement

Areas of the new platform are stiffer than before, while other sections are less stiff, and Honda says this new design helps to increase the tire's contact patch and delivers smoother load transfer while cornering. Honda has used approximately 40% more high-tensile steel while simultaneously reducing weight from its outgoing platform.

The Avancier comes standard with Honda's Motion Management System found in other vehicles and, in a Honda first, the SUV includes its new DualPower eAWD system where electric motors at the front and rear independently control each axle.. It uses a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder that aims to ensure every bit of fuel injected into the cylinder is combusted.

To make this happen, Honda altered the shape of the intake port so it's shaped like a ski jump, increasing airflow velocity and working alongside a two-piece water jacket cooling the exhaust port from both sides. Engineers have also changed the shape of the piston crowns to speed up the combustion process. The engine is roughly 900 grams lighter than Honda's outgoing 2.0-liter, thanks largely to a new crankshaft that's 500 grams lighter.

All of this engine work is said to improve efficiency and performance. Improvements have also been made to the electric motors. They are now lighter, and the drive motors use magnets free of heavy rare-earth materials. The same S+ Shift function as the Prelude and Civic e:HEV RS has also been included.

Advertisement

Honda hasn't said how much power this new hybrid system delivers, other thanThe Avancier also launches with a big new interior design. It has a large new infotainment screen perched on top of the dashboard and a digital instrument cluster as standard. It's not these screens that are the most dramatic feature, however. That would have to be the all-new steering wheel that has a completely flat bottom and includes new controls for the media and cruise control.

There's a fresh dashboard, too, trimmed in plush leather and complete with ambient lighting. The door panels are relatively simple, each includes a strip of lighting, and a large transmission tunnel sits between the front occupants. A column shifter has been added. As this is a big SUV, it's perhaps the second row that's more important than the front.

It has a spacious bench seat and a fold-down armrest that houses a touch display for the climate control and the heated and ventilated seats. The Avancier also includes power-operated sunshades in the second row. As standard, the SUV includes a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system with Dolby Atmos, a Remote In-Cabin View camera, and an advanced voice recognition system. Other features include a panoramic glass roof and rear privacy glass.

All Avancier models will support over-the-air software updates.launching by the end of March 2030, which will also include the new CR-V heading to the United States. As we recently reported, that new model will share its mid-size platform with the Avancier and use the same 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain.