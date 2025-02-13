Honda and Nissan End Merger Talks, Citing Need for Speed and Flexibility in Electrification Era

Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan have called off merger negotiations, opting for separate paths in a rapidly evolving EV market. The proposed tie-up, which aimed to create the world's third-largest automaker, was terminated due to differing visions on the structure of the merger and the need for agility in navigating the transition to electric vehicles.

Japanese automotive giants Honda and Nissan announced on Thursday the termination of merger talks that had been initiated in December. The proposed merger, which would have formed the world's third-largest automaker, has been officially scrapped. In a joint statement, both companies confirmed the termination of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on December 23, 2022, outlining the potential for a business integration.

Initially, the intention behind the collaboration was to bolster their position in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market, aiming to compete more effectively with industry leaders like Tesla and emerging Chinese manufacturers.Honda's CEO had previously emphasized that the proposed merger was not a rescue operation for Nissan, which had faced financial challenges and announced significant job cuts in the previous year. However, discussions reportedly faltered when Honda proposed restructuring the merger, suggesting that Nissan become a subsidiary under Honda's leadership instead of the initial plan for a joint holding company. The joint statement acknowledged Honda's proposal, stating that it involved 'a structure where Honda would be the parent company and Nissan the subsidiary through a share exchange.'Ultimately, both companies concluded that pursuing a separate path would be more beneficial in the current dynamic market landscape. They cited the need to 'prioritize speed of decision-making and execution of management measures' to navigate the transition towards electrification. The statement emphasized that the termination of the merger talks would not affect the financial performance of either company. Honda reported a 7% decline in profits for the April-December period, reaching 805 billion yen ($5 billion), while Nissan projected an annual net loss of $518 million for the fiscal year ending in March, a stark contrast to the previous year's profit of 426.6 billion yen ($2.7 billion). Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which had been considering joining the potential Honda-Nissan alliance, confirmed that it would continue to collaborate with both companies on electric vehicles and advanced smart car technologies, including autonomous driving systems.





