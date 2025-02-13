Honda and Nissan Abandon Merger Talks Amidst Structural Disputes

Honda and Nissan have officially ended their merger discussions, which aimed to create a $50 billion automotive powerhouse. The decision comes after months of negotiations and disagreements over the proposed merger structure.

Honda and Nissan , two of Japan's largest automakers, have called off their merger talks after months of negotiations. The companies initially announced their intentions to explore a potential merger in December 2024, aiming to create a powerful alliance that would rival global automotive giants. The proposed merger, which would have also included Nissan -controlled Mitsubishi, was projected to generate a combined net worth of approximately $50 billion.

The automakers revealed that their CEOs and senior management teams engaged in extensive discussions to determine the desired outcomes of the merger and the organizational structure following its integration. They explored various structural options, including establishing a joint holding company with Honda appointing the CEO and majority of directors, or a structure where Honda would be the parent company and Nissan a subsidiary. Reports in early February indicated that Honda presented the subsidiary structure as a definitive proposal, but the majority of Nissan's board members reportedly rejected it during a meeting.Despite the initial enthusiasm for a merger, Honda and Nissan ultimately decided to terminate their discussions, citing the need to expedite decision-making and operational initiatives in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape driven by electrification. Both companies reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating within a strategic partnership framework, focusing on the development and deployment of intelligent and electrified vehicles





