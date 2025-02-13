Honda and Nissan Abandon $60 Billion Merger Deal

Honda and Nissan have called off their proposed $60 billion merger, citing irreconcilable differences and a lack of agreement on key terms. The deal aimed to create the world's third-largest automaker but ultimately fell apart due to Nissan's resistance to restructuring, Honda's demands for deeper cost cuts, and differing visions for the future of the combined entity.

Honda and Nissan announced on Thursday that they would terminate merger talks, putting an end to speculation surrounding the fate of a $60 billion deal that was poised to create the world's third-largest automaker by sales volume. The companies revealed that they had explored various options, including a proposal from Honda to restructure the merger.

This proposal would have shifted the framework from a joint holding company to one where Honda would serve as the parent company and Nissan as a subsidiary, facilitated through a share exchange.Despite the termination of merger negotiations, Honda and Nissan stated their commitment to collaborate within the framework of a strategic partnership focused on the future of intelligent and electrified vehicles. Sources close to the situation, as reported by Reuters, attributed the breakdown of the merger to several key factors. These included Nissan's perceived pride and resistance to change, along with its reluctance to close manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, Honda's insistence on making Nissan a subsidiary, coupled with its pressure for substantial workforce reductions at Nissan, further complicated the deal's prospects.Honda's CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, had outlined the merger's objectives during a December press conference. He emphasized the shared goal of leveraging intelligence and resources to achieve economies of scale and synergies while safeguarding the distinct identities of both brands. While the merger talks have been discontinued, Honda's recent financial performance demonstrates its continued strength. The company reported revenue of 5.53 trillion yen ($36.4 billion) in the latest financial period, representing a 1.4% year-over-year increase. Operating profit also witnessed a notable rise, reaching 397.8 billion yen, a 4.6% gain compared to the same period last year.





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MERGERS ACQUISITIONS AUTO INDUSTRY HONDA NISSAN

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Honda-Nissan Merger Talks in Jeopardy as Nissan Weighs OutReports surfaced on Wednesday that a potential merger between Nissan and Honda could be faltering. The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, claimed that Nissan was contemplating withdrawing from the memorandum of understanding with Honda due to 'unacceptable' terms proposed by Honda. Notably, Nissan reportedly rejected Honda's suggestion for Nissan to become a subsidiary. While Nissan stated that discussions regarding the integration are ongoing, Reuters indicated that Nissan might halt negotiations altogether. Both companies have declined to provide further details, leaving the future of the merger uncertain.

Read more »

Honda and Nissan Abandon Merger Talks Amidst Structural DisputesHonda and Nissan have officially ended their merger discussions, which aimed to create a $50 billion automotive powerhouse. The decision comes after months of negotiations and disagreements over the proposed merger structure.

Read more »

HHMI Abruptly Cancels US$60 Million Diversity Initiative, Sparking Outrage Among ScientistsThe Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) has unexpectedly terminated a US$60-million initiative focused on promoting diversity in science at US universities. This abrupt decision, coupled with the complete removal of all online references to the program, has caused significant distress among scientists who see this as a detrimental blow to efforts aimed at increasing representation and inclusion in STEM fields.

Read more »

San Jose faces potential $60 million shortfall in upcoming fiscal yearFacing a $60 million shortfall, San Jose will try to balance its budget without cuts to the city workforce

Read more »

NIH Funding Cap Threatens Massachusetts Research, Harvard Medical School Faces $60 Million ReductionMassachusetts, leading in NIH grant funding per capita, faces potential research disruption due to new NIH policy capping administrative costs. Experts express concern over the impact on ongoing research projects and the potential for job losses. Harvard Medical School, facing a $60 million cut, warns of drastic measures to mitigate the funding shortfall.

Read more »

New York State Loans Revel $60 Million for EV Charging ExpansionRevel, a Brooklyn-based electric mobility startup, secures a $60 million loan from New York State to build 267 EV chargers across nine sites. This investment highlights state-level efforts to bolster EV infrastructure as federal funding faces uncertainty.

Read more »