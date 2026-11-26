China's GAC Honda Accord receives a dramatic split-headlight facelift for 2027, alongside a 2.0-liter self-charging hybrid option, as revealed in MIIT filings.

The GAC Honda Accord gets a second facelift in China featuring split headlights and a new grille, while adding a familiar hybrid powertrain optionto bring sharp styling and new hybrid tech, China is getting another facelift of the current eleventh-generation model.

The first photos and specs of the upcoming 2027 GAC Honda Accord surfaced on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ahead of its official debut, revealing some bold styling choices by the design team.. This means that the second and more comprehensive update will arrive less than four years since the debut of the current generation in China, proving how competitive things are in the Far East. The highlight of the 2027 update is the redesigned nose.

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The Accord adopts a split headlight setup with razor-thin DRLs connected via a tiny grille. It is worth noting that Honda has very few models with split headlights, including the new Avancier and theDespite the big changes up front, the rest of the bodywork is largely carried over, including the sheet metal on the profile.