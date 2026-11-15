Homer tops Kenai Central to win 3A girls volleyball state title

The Mariners dug out of a 1-0 hole to win the next three games and the championship.

Earning victories in matches on the Kenai Peninsula is the leading indicator of a state contender in Alaska 3A volleyball. If you can win there, you can win anywhere.

The last four champions have hailed from the peninsula, and on Saturday, Homer made it five straight. The Mariners cruised into the finals and topped rival Kenai Central 3-1 to earn a championship in their first trip to state in six years.

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“It’s terrifying,” Homer senior Reilly Sue Baker said. “Our region is so extremely good. Nikiski, Kenai, Homer, we had a three-way tie for regions just for the first seed. It’s just crazy.

You know everyone’s thinking the same thing. They’re like, ‘I’m gonna rock this team,’ because like it really feels like all three of us are rivals. ” While the two rivals had met earlier in the tournament with Homer earning a sweep, Kenai Central made sure that wasn’t going to happen in the finals. The steamrolled the Mariners 25-8 in the first game, sending a shock to the system of the Homer team.

“I think I went through like, five stages of grief,” Baker joked. “And then I sat down and I asked my teammates. I was like, ‘Guys, literally, what are we doing? ’ And everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re actually at state.

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Let’s go. ’ ” Homer coach Kip Yoshimura joked that between games he made a reference about getting a fresh start that didn’t quite land.

“In volleyball you start all over, zero-zero,” he said. “It’s not the Tour de France. You don’t start 10 minutes behind in the second stage. They didn’t know what I was talking about.

” The anecdote seemed to crystalize the attitude of the Homer team, carefree but competitive. At that competitiveness took over in the final three games.

“These girls grew up with girls in multiple sports,” he said. “So it was interesting, the dynamics there. But when it comes down to it, once the whistle starts blowing, we just play volleyball. They’re super tough competitors.

I’ve never seen defense like that. ” Yoshimura has seen his fair share of high-quality defense. A former college coach at Gonzaga and Pacific University, he recently retired and is in his first year with the Homer team. He arrived in Homer over the summer and was able to get to know some of the players before the season started.

Yoshimura is the fourth coach in four years, so that time was invaluable.

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“Having him a little bit before the season started, we got to know him more,” Homer senior Almalinda Norman said. “He got to know us. I think it was a great environment to start off our relationship with him, and he’s a great coach. He’s very patient.

” The tide started to turn for the Mariners as they won the second game and developed a lead in the third with the help of a long service from Norman. But Kenai still had some fight left as well. In the fourth game, they grabbed a lead, but Homer chipped away and regained the advantage down the stretch.

A big block tied the game at 20-20 and Homer won a scrambling point to take a lead they would not relinquish. None of the team had state tournament experience before this year, so Baker said they relied on intensity to push past the Kardinals, who were the defending state champions and regulars in the title tilt. Late in the game, that came in the form of junior libero Piper Fuchs.

“Piper, dude, she just brings out the aggressiveness in me,” Baker said. “She came up to me and was like, ‘This is done now. ’ She’s younger than me. She’s also like, way tiny.

So it’s just like this little person who’s like a balled-up fist, just yelling in my face. ” Homer closed out the match with a big push from its fans and bench, and the team collided in a pile on the floor celebrating the victory.

“For the seniors, it’s such a great feeling to win on our last year,” Norman said. “After working all these four years to try to make it here, and now that we went undefeated in this tournament and winning state, it’s just a breath of fresh air. ”