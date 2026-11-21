Apple's HomePod mini 2 features the S10 chip and new Sound Glow lights, but lacks the new Siri AI. Read our in-depth review of the second-generation smart speaker's performance and limitations.

Apple has officially released the second-generation HomePod mini, introducing significant internal hardware upgrades while retaining the familiar compact design at a higher price point. The most notable change is the replacement of the aging S5 silicon with the S10 chip, originally developed for the Apple Watch Series 10. This processor jump allows for advanced real-time audio analysis and improved connectivity with the newly launched fourth-generation Apple TV 4K.

The HomePod mini 2 is available in five new colors: pink, green, blue, white, and midnight. These options replace the previous orange and yellow choices, with the first three coordinating closely with Apple's iMac color palette. The device is priced at $149, marking a fifty-dollar increase over the previous model's June price hike of $129. This higher cost has drawn criticism given the incremental nature of the updates and the missing software features.

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The introduction of the S10 chip enables the HomePod mini 2 to perform real-time music evaluation to optimize dynamic range, loudness, and acoustic performance through advanced computational analysis. When connected to the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K, users can utilize four HomePod mini 2 speakers to create a surround sound setup. The S10 chip helps the speakers recognize their positions in a room, adjust lag, and convey this information to the streaming box to balance audio levels accordingly.

While the internal processor has seen a massive leap comparable to moving from the Apple Watch Series 5 to the 2024 Series 10, the actual sound quality improvement is less dramatic. Reviewers have noted that they cannot perceive a substantial difference in audio performance between the first and second-generation models. The sound profile remains consistent with crisp highs and prominent mids, though the bass tone still lacks the dynamics and depth required for a serious home theater experience.

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Apple has expanded the functionality of the HomePod mini 2 to serve as persistent default speakers for Mac computers. Previously, audio could only be sent to the speaker via temporary AirPlay links, but the new model maintains a constant connection. This allows users to utilize the speaker for all computer activities, including FaceTime calls and gaming, without needing to manually connect each app or session. However, the persistent connection feature has proven unreliable for some users, with delays in audio response and issues maintaining a stable link with devices like the MacBook Air.

The device also introduces a feature called Sound Glow, which utilizes the top touch panel lights to react to audio in real time. These lights display hues that complement album artwork and move in response to the bass and treble of the music. For soundscapes, the animation mimics natural phenomena like falling rain. While this adds a visual layer to the listening experience, it does not fundamentally change the audio output or address the core smart home capabilities.

The most significant drawback of the HomePod mini 2 is its inability to support the recently updated Siri AI. Although the S10 chip is technically capable of running the advanced virtual assistant, Apple has not yet enabled the contextual awareness features that allow Siri to access data from Messages, Calendar, and other iPhone or iPad apps. Users are currently restricted to the older version of Siri, which offers no performance boost despite the new hardware.

Responses to basic questions take the same amount of time on the new model as they do on the first-generation device. Furthermore, the speaker does not support the more conversational chat capabilities introduced with the new Siri update. Apple has not provided a timeline for when the upgraded Siri AI will become available on the HomePod mini 2. This omission is considered a major miss for an overhauled smart speaker, as it prevents users from fully utilizing the assistant's newfound ability to offer personalized context.

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The device remains a competent audio player and smart home hub, but it lacks the intelligent integration that defines Apple's latest software ecosystem. The decision to release the hardware without the accompanying software update suggests Apple wanted to announce a full suite of home products around the HomeView debut. This includes the Apple TV 4K and the HomePod mini, along with a collection of smart home devices.

For existing first-generation HomePod mini owners, the upgrade path is limited. You will miss out on the updated Siri, whenever it arrives, and new features like Sound Glow and the home theater option. If you are hoping to create a stereo pair, you will need two of the same generation HomePod minis to do that. You cannot pair a first-gen speaker with a second-gen model for that purpose, which forces a complete replacement of the audio setup rather than a simple expansion.

The price increase and the lack of Siri AI support make the HomePod mini 2 a less compelling recommendation than its predecessor. Had Apple kept the price at the June rate and included the updated voice assistant, the device would be easier to justify. As it stands, the hardware improvements are subtle, and the software features that drive the smart home experience are delayed. Users may find it more practical to wait for a future update that includes the full Siri AI integration.