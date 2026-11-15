Macadamia Industry Revival: Kurt Merrill Leads Co-Op Effort for Southern California Growers Amidst Surplus Harvest

San Diego County residents like Julie McCrary face an abundance of macadamia nuts with no clear path to harvest or sell them, highlighting a gap in local agricultural support.

Kurt Merrill, president of the California Macadamia Society and owner of Gold Crown Farms in Temecula, is leading a new cooperative movement to help Southern California homeowners harvest their surplus macadamia nuts. This initiative comes as a wave of retirees and new property owners find themselves overwhelmed by unmanaged groves that were previously owned by aging farmers who passed away or moved away.

Merrill aims to consolidate the region's tens of thousands of scattered macadamia trees into a unified processing network. He is encouraging backyard growers to bring their harvested nuts to his facility in De Luz, where he operates specialized equipment to crack and process the nuts for market. This effort is designed to revitalize a local industry that has struggled with high water and labor costs in recent years.

Also read Space Shuttle Endeavour's new LA home opens to the public at California Science Center

The challenge is particularly acute for residents like Julie McCrary and Gene Schwinge in Rainbow, north San Diego County. The couple moved to their 10-acre ranch in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey destroyed their Texas home, drawn to the property by its scenic views and 300 macadamia trees. Now, they are inundated with nuts falling to the ground and lack the expertise to care for the trees or hire labor for harvesting.

Gene Schwinge, who refuses to cut down the trees, admitted he has no idea how to manage the grove commercially. He currently collects handfuls of nuts during inspections but cannot find workers to harvest the crop efficiently. McCrary explained that they are at an age where they do not want the full-time responsibility of caring for the trees, yet they do not want to destroy them.

The situation reflects a broader trend in Southern California where new owners acquire properties with established agricultural features without understanding the ongoing labor required. Many of these groves suffer from leaky irrigation systems and pest infestations from squirrels and rats, which attract rattlesnakes. The lack of maintenance has turned these once-productive landscapes into logistical nightmares for homeowners.

Advertisement

The California Macadamia Society, which had previously lost momentum after the death of long-time leader Jim Russell in 2018, is now attempting to rebuild production. Merrill, who took over the society recently, wants to market locally grown macadamias alongside other successful California crops like avocados and almonds. He noted that the USDA does not even report California production separately because the industry is so small compared to international players.

Gold Crown Farms, located in an avocado-growing region that attracts celebrities, serves as the hub for this new cooperative model. Merrill purchased his farm, including the Gold Crown name and processing equipment, from a retiring Escondido packing house owner. His facility is equipped with nut huskers and crackers, allowing him to turn raw nuts into marketable goods like honey-infused macadamias.

The harvest season, which began in late October and continues for two months, requires intensive labor. Merrill typically harvests the nuts by hand, picking up the fruit that drops to the ground. The process involves cracking the outer husk, removing the hard shell, and extracting the creamy kernel. Every step must be done quickly to avoid moisture buildup and mold.

Current spot prices for raw in-shell macadamias range from $34 to $35 per pound, offering significant value for those who can process them. Merrill is finding markets for every part of the nut, including selling in-shell nuts to pet owners and zoos for parrot diets, and using the hard shells for pavement. This comprehensive approach helps maximize the economic return for growers.

The industry has a long but troubled history in the region. Some of the oldest macadamia trees in California were planted in Placentia before 1890 by a vegetarian spiritualist colony. Mike Reyerson, board president of the Shady Hollow Homeowners Association, noted that these historic trees were cut down about a decade ago due to disease. A plaque at the site now marks the location of these early non-native plantings.

Christi Caruso, general manager of Gold Crown Farms, demonstrated the commercial processing workflow by cracking nuts from their outer shells during a facility tour. Her presence highlights the specialized skills required to turn raw macadamias into marketable products, a process that is distinct from the casual collection attempted by residential property owners.

The decline of the local industry was accelerated by rising water expenses, difficulty finding farmworkers, and the death of key industry figures. Merrill described the current effort as beginning a new chapter under new leadership, broadening outreach beyond traditional commercial growers to include small-grove owners and collectors.

Dan Huff, president of the California Rare Fruit Growers, praised Merrill for his efforts to bring the industry back from the brink. He noted that Merrill has all the necessary processing equipment and is trying to scratch the surface of a much larger potential. This support from rare fruit communities underscores the cultural value of preserving these unique tree varieties.

Advertisement

As the season progresses, the lack of a clear harvesting strategy for residential growers means that nuts will continue to fall, potentially creating waste or health hazards. The contrast between the commercial success of operators like Merrill and the residential struggle of McCrary and Schwinge highlights the need for accessible resources for homeowners with large or complex tree plantings.

The community impact extends beyond agriculture to include the management of properties that also serve as animal sanctuaries. Schwinge and McCrary maintain a cat sanctuary on their property, adding another layer of complexity to their agricultural dilemma. They stand near their grove, grappling with the reality of an unharvested crop they did not anticipate maintaining on such a scale.

Merrill is actively trying to locate all of the macadamia tree groves in the region to rebuild the production network. This effort includes identifying where trees and historic plant varieties still exist and preserving the knowledge of longtime growers. The goal is to create a stronger network that can compete in the international marketplace.

The industry's past peak in the late 1980s saw over 140 growers managing about 1,000 acres of macadamia trees. Today, the number of active growers has dwindled significantly, with many trees scattered throughout avocado groves or on smaller private properties. By 2013, the last reported crop size was 59 tons from 59 acres, valued at $239,000.

With the California Department of Food and Agriculture no longer tracking production figures for macadamia nuts, the industry relies on local efforts like Merrill's to gauge its health. The new cooperative model offers a potential solution for the thousands of private growers who are unable to manage their crops independently.

The revival of the macadamia industry in Southern California depends on the willingness of homeowners to engage with these new processing networks. By turning a logistical burden into a valuable agricultural product, growers like Merrill hope to create a sustainable future for the crop in the region.

The historical significance of the macadamia tree in California adds emotional weight to this agricultural challenge. From the early spiritualist colonies of Placentia to the modern ranches of Rainbow, the tree has been a part of the local landscape for over a century. Preserving this heritage while adapting to modern economic realities is the key to the industry's survival.