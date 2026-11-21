From an $11M Phoenix data center claim, to Grand Canyon South Rim stays reopening, and a loose emu in Surprise, here are your top stories for November 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson From an $11M Phoenix data center claim, to Grand Canyon South Rim stays reopening, and a loose emu in Surprise, here are your top stories for November 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

A Buckeye grand jury has re-indicted 20-year-old Adrian Ayala on additional charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault, in connection with an alleged Reddit-orchestrated attack on a mother. Residents are tracking an escaped emu spotted roaming near Loop 303 in Surprise. Wildlife experts are advising the public to call animal control and keep their distance. Visitors can once again book overnight stays along the Grand Canyon's South Rim, though staff urge guests to conserve water as crews continue restoring flood-damaged trails.

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Bayer will pay up to $7.25 billion over two decades to settle thousands of U.S. claims alleging its Roundup weed killer caused cancer, under an agreement approved Friday by a Missouri judge.