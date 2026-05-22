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Homeowners facing unexpected replacement costs due to decking issues during pandemic.

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Homeowners facing unexpected replacement costs due to decking issues during pandemic.
DeckingEarlier ReplacementsPandemic
📆5/22/2026 6:22 AM
📰DailyMail
25 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 30% · Publisher: 68%

The article discusses the challenges homeowners are facing due to decking issues caused by the rush to transform garden spaces during the pandemic. Professionals like Trex reveal that inexperienced tradespeople and low-quality products used during the lockdown have resulted in earlier replacements of decking.

Tradespeople say they are already being asked to rip out "dodgy" decking which was installed improperly during the pandemic. They suggest the rush to transform garden spaces during lockdown has left some homeowners facing unexpected replacement costs.

According to members of Trex, a network of decking installers, inexperienced tradespeople and low-quality products used during the pandemic have forced some homeowners to replace their decking much earlier than expected.

'We're now replacing decks that are barely four years old', Jason Schellenberg, owner of London-based Oilcanfinish Outdoor Living, said. Common problems include warped boards, uneven colour fading and unsafe decking, while serious problems can also lurk underneath

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Decking Earlier Replacements Pandemic Transformation Experienced Tradespeople

 

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