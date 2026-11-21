The Ahwatukee Community Alliance is seeking $11 million in damages over noise, property values and alleged fast-tracked permits for a 38-acre data center project.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/BensonNeighbors across from the Menlo Digital data center site in Ahwatukee are filing a notice of claim against Phoenix over noise, property values and permits.

A handful of Ahwatukee residents are filing an $11 million notice of claim against the city of Phoenix to halt construction on a Menlo Digital hyperscale data center. The claim seeks $1 million for two households over lost property value and $10 million in nuisance damages for neighbors in the Ahwatukee Community Alliance group. Residents and attorneys allege the 38-acre project was fast-tracked with rubber-stamped permits and backroom deals, while the city declined to comment on pending litigation.

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Some residents are planning to sue the city of Phoenix to stop a data center from being built in Ahwatukee. They plan to ask for $11 million in damages and want to halt the project that is already underway. This notice of claim is the latest back-and-forth between the residents on one side of the street and the data center going up on the other side of the street.

It is going up in a hurry, but the residents insist they are not going down without a fight. Hundreds of houses sit in the same neighborhood of the Menlo Digital data center campus, including the one Tom Branch has called home for nearly 30 years. Moving out is not much of an option.

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"Of course, we thought about it, but it’s a tough market right now for selling and buying, and it’s not really much of an option for us," said Ahwatukee resident Tom Branch.hyperscale data center sits on a 38-acre site, where a 1 million-square-foot computer warehouse will sit—more than half the size of State Farm Stadium. It is capable of generating 257 megawatts, enough to power roughly 58,000 Arizona homes during the summer months, unless Ahwatukee residents and lawyers can stop it first.

"There are people that think that you know there this group is an environmental group, and anti- technology, and that’s not it at all but this is like I said this is about a data center being built right across the street from homes," said attorney Anthony Ramirez. The notice of claim is a precursor to a possible lawsuit.

It asks for $11 million in damages: $1 million split between two households over loss of property value, and $10 million in nuisance damages going to neighbors in the Ahwatukee Community Alliance group over issues like noise, lights, pollution, traffic, heat and more.

"These people’s lives currently are being disrupted. Have you ever sat in your home while the ground is vibrating from earth movers? This is a problem," said attorney Jacob Leavitt. Attorneys and residents believe the project has been fast-tracked, including rubber-stamping permits, zigzagging around zoning restrictions and shady backroom deals—something they hope to prove before it is too late.

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"We’d like to get it stopped. It shouldn’t be built here in the first place. I don’t care if they store hay in that building, but I don’t want it to be a data center," Branch said. After the notice of claim is filed Nov. 20, the group has 180 days to file an actual lawsuit.

The city of Phoenix was reached for a response and stated it cannot comment on pending litigation. Information in this report was gathered from Tom Branch, an Ahwatukee resident; Anthony Ramirez, an Ahwatukee resident and attorney; Jacob Leavitt, an attorney; and a statement from the city of Phoenix.