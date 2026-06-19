Homeowner Wins £10,000 Legal Fight with Council Over Roof Terrace Privacy Screen

A Notting Hill resident has triumphed in a two-year planning dispute after the Planning Inspectorate ruled that a wooden privacy screen on his roof terrace was lawfully approved, condemning the council's enforcement action as baseless.

The owner of a £1.2 million home in Notting Hill has successfully contested a two-and-a-half-year planning enforcement action by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council over a wooden privacy screen installed on his roof terrace .

Dr Michael Young, a financial services professional, erected the screen following permission granted in 2019 amid privacy concerns with a neighbour regarding existing metal railings. Despite subsequent approvals in 2022 and 2023 for alterations that explicitly included the timber screen, the council issued an enforcement notice in 2024 demanding its removal. Dr Young incurred nearly £10,000 in costs for consultants, lawyers, and architects during the dispute, which escalated to the national Planning Inspectorate.

The Inspectorate ruled definitively that the screen was lawful under the 2019 permission and its later variations, as the approved plans and descriptions implicitly allowed boundary treatments like the timber screen on the explicitly referenced roof terrace. The council's argument that the screen was not separately specified in the 2019 application was rejected, with the Inspector noting that no condition required separate agreement on such details and that the council's failure to object to the clearly annotated 2022 and 2023 plans constituted implied consent.

Dr Young condemned the council's prolonged opposition as a 'nightmare' that could have been avoided with simple administrative diligence, while the council has not commented on the adverse decision. The case highlights tensions between homeowners' privacy improvements and stringent urban planning enforcement in affluent boroughs, raising questions about communication and consistency within local planning authorities. Dr Young's victory underscores the importance of thorough documentation and the potential for costly legal battles when councils misinterpret their own records.

The Inspector's detailed reasoning sets a precedent that approved development descriptions and plans can encompass ancillary structures not explicitly named, provided they are reasonably inferred and not excluded. This outcome may encourage other residents to challenge similarly heavy-handed enforcement actions, while councils may need to tighten internal review processes to avoid wasteful disputes. The story also reflects broader issues of neighbourly relations and the high value placed on privacy in dense, high-value areas like Notting Hill





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Planning Permission Privacy Screen Notting Hill Royal Borough Of Kensington And Chelsea Planning Inspectorate Enforcement Notice Roof Terrace Boundary Treatment Legal Dispute

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Notting Hill Homeowner Wins £10,000 Planning Battle Over Privacy ScreenDr Michael Young successfully defended his wooden screen against the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council after a two-and-a-half-year dispute, with the Planning Inspectorate ruling the screen was approved.

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