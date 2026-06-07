Homeowner shoots and kills armed intruder in San Jacinto, deputies say

Deputies said the homeowner was with a neighbor when he heard gunfire and screaming coming from his home. That's when he ran home and discovered an unknown man armed with a shotgun.

A San Jacinto homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder in his home on Friday night, according to the sheriff's office. Riverside County sheriff's deputies said the homeowner was visiting a neighbor when he heard screaming and gunfire coming from his home in the 1300 block of Heron Way near Esplanade Avenue.

Deputies said the homeowner grabbed a gun and confronted the intruder. That's when they both started shooting at each other, according to investigators. The homeowner was not injured, but he did shoot the armed intruder, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner has not been arrested.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the case will ultimately be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for review. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Central Homicide Unit Investigator Cook at 955-2777 or San Jacinto Sheriff's Station Investigator Ghiliotty at 654-2702. Who's winning the Los Angeles mayor race? See live election results belowWho's winning the California governor race? See live election results below





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