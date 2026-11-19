Ellis Cameron says property manager Junior Patrick Adelbai moved his family into his Edgewood, Washington rental, refused to leave, and later filed a $1 quitclaim deed. Adelbai is now in jail on pending charges.

A Washington homeowner says the property manager he hired to run his rental in Edgewood turned into a squatter, moved his family into the home, and later filed a quitclaim deed transferring the property for just $1.

Property Manager Squats Home

Ellis Cameron shared his account with Fox News Digital. The dispute, which lasted months, ended with a shooting on the property, the manager behind bars, and a home Cameron still cannot sell. Pierce County records show the deed was filed March 19. Cameron bought and renovated the property in the affluent Pacific Northwest community.

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He intended to rent it out for $6,500 per month and hired Junior Patrick Adelbai to manage it. After the two reached an agreement, Cameron changed the locks to prepare the home for renters. He says everything changed the very next day.

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Cameron said, The very next day, he broke the locks, went into the house, and brought his wife and his two kids, and instead of doing according to our agreement, he decided that he would just squat there, live there for free. Cameron says Adelbai moved his family in and they lived there without running water for nearly two months. Photos he shared with Fox News Digital show mess inside and outside the property.

He asked the family to leave many times and sometimes called law enforcement. He says officers told him the dispute was a civil matter that had to be resolved through the court system. Cameron said, You have squatter-friendly laws that protect the squatters. In Washington state, especially Pierce County, it is a high-risk agreement to decide to rent your place out because if something does not go right, it is going to be problematic for you.

State Law Protects Squatters

He added that in Washington state you cannot turn off the squatters utilities and you cannot threaten them. State law says landlords cannot evict tenants on their own. They must notify law enforcement, give proper notice, and let courts handle the removal. Cameron says Adelbai's wife used law enforcement against him when he tried to show the home to sell it.

He said, I had a real estate agent a 48-hour notice to the squatter, and she called the police when showed up and she did not want to show the place. The situation reached a breaking point in March when Adelbai allegedly shot at someone on the property, claiming self-defense while also claiming he was the homeowner, according to Cameron.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office confirmed Adelbai's arrest to Fox News Digital but did not provide details about the incident or the shooting. Records show a quitclaim deed prepared and signed by Adelbai was filed with the Pierce County Auditor's Office on March 19. It transferred ownership to his wife for $1. Asked how a fraudulent deed could be approved, the Pierce County Auditor's Office told Fox News Digital its hands are tied by state law.

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Auditor Calls For Reform

The office said it cannot legally refuse to record a document, or assess its legality, as long as it meets basic formatting criteria. Pierce County Auditor Linda Farmer said, Title fraud is devastating, and the law needs to change. More protection is needed in Washington state and nationwide. The auditor's office said it is co-chairing a statewide workgroup tracking national models to propose new measures to the Washington State Legislature.

In the meantime, Pierce County launched a free Owner Alert service that notifies homeowners of suspicious filings so they can take rapid legal action. More than 7,000 residents have already signed up. Adelbai is currently in jail with a list of pending charges. Cameron says that after the arrest, the family moved out and left the home in disrepair.

Cameron says he continued paying the mortgage on the investment property despite receiving no rental income during the months-long squat. He remains unable to sell the home. Cameron said he wishes he had opted to rent out a property in a red state, where squatters can be criminally charged. He said, Florida's laws changed to get the squatters out and they are not only getting them out of there, but they are charging them criminally for squatting.

He added, You have to look at whenever you decide to rent your place out, what the laws are and where your house is.