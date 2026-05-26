Homeowner ordered to demolish oversized outbuilding without planning permission

A homeowner in Wexham, Buckinghamshire, has been ordered to demolish an oversized outbuilding without planning permission. The building, which is 40ft-long and was built without permission, was deemed not subordinate to the main dwelling due to its size and location. Locals have called for the outbuilding to be demolished, saying it is too large and disproportionate in size.

A homeowner in Wexham , Buckinghamshire , has been ordered to demolish an oversized outbuilding without planning permission . Osman Osman, an electrical contractor, built the 40ft-long structure in his garden four years ago without applying for permission.

The council claims the building could be turned into a house, but Mr Osman insists it is proportionate in size to his property and was only intended for storage and a home office. The enforcement notice was issued after council officials spotted fencing around the building, which they believed was evidence the outbuilding had its own separate garden and access. Locals have called for the outbuilding to be demolished, saying it is too large and disproportionate in size.

Mr Osman plans to demolish the building in six months, but is appealing the decision, claiming the council's decision is unfair





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Wexham Buckinghamshire Homeowner Outbuilding Planning Permission Enforcement Notice Green Belt Land

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Electrical Contractor Ordered to Demolish Home Storage Building Without Planning PermissionA homeowner in Buckinghamshire, UK, has been given six months to demolish an outbuilding built without planning permission after the council claimed it could be turned into a house. The decision has been met with disagreement from the homeowner, who claims the outbuilding is not intended for residential purposes and is not disproportionate in size. The structure is situated within protected Green Belt land and the homeowner has submitted a retrospective planning application.

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