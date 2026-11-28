Homeowner Keeps Returning to a Full Trash Can on Garbage Day, Suspects Neighbors
When it comes to neighborhood disputes, Reddit is usually good for some drama. However, not everyone who posts in the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit is simply looking to vent. Some people, like u/Illustrious-Cat-9257, are there to get advice.
When it comes to neighborhood disputes, Reddit is usually good for some drama. However, not everyone who posts in the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit is simply looking to vent.
Some people, like The original poster shared their story, explaining how someone in the neighborhood had been filling their trash can after garbage pickup.
"We live on a narrow lane that garbage trucks cannot access, so we have to leave our trash can at the end of the street for collection," the post began. "We bring it down Monday, trash gets collected Tuesday, and we bring it back when we come home from work on Tuesday.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at AOL Lifestyle
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News