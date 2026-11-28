When it comes to neighborhood disputes, Reddit is usually good for some drama. However, not everyone who posts in the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit is simply looking to vent. Some people, like u/Illustrious-Cat-9257, are there to get advice.

When it comes to neighborhood disputes, Reddit is usually good for some drama. However, not everyone who posts in the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit is simply looking to vent.

Some people, like The original poster shared their story, explaining how someone in the neighborhood had been filling their trash can after garbage pickup.

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"We live on a narrow lane that garbage trucks cannot access, so we have to leave our trash can at the end of the street for collection," the post began. "We bring it down Monday, trash gets collected Tuesday, and we bring it back when we come home from work on Tuesday.