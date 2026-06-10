Homeowner Forced to Remove Four-Foot Gorilla Statue from House Front After Council Planning Dispute

Adele Teale of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, has removed a beloved resin gorilla statue named Caesar from her property following a council enforcement order. The council ruled the four-foot statue required planning permission as it was out of character with the area. After losing an appeal, Teale relocated the statue to a store in Mayfair, London.

A homeowner from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, has been involved in a planning dispute with the local council over a four-foot-tall resin gorilla installed on the front of her house.

Adele Teale, 59, was ordered by Wakefield Council to remove the statue, which she named Caesar, within four weeks or face legal action and a potential fine of £20,000. After an unsuccessful appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, Ms. Teale ultimately removed the gorilla to comply with the enforcement notice. She described the experience as stressful but expressed relief at having resolved the matter.

Ms. Teale, a mother of one, explained that Caesar had originally been displayed outside her previous home in Belle Isle, Leeds, for fifteen years without issue. She sold the statue when she moved six years ago but repurchased it in August 2024 for £600 and installed it on a wooden plinth between the first-floor windows of her new two-bedroom terraced house in Stanley, Wakefield.

The statue remained in place from December until May 27, 2025, when she received a letter from the council's planning services stating that the gorilla was 'out-of-character with the surrounding area.

' An official enforcement notice was served on July 10, 2025, ordering its removal. Ms. Teale appealed, but on May 12 of this year the Planning Inspectorate upheld the notice, ruling that the ape required planning permission under the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act. A planning officer determined that, due to its size, degree of permanence, and physical attachment to the property, the statue constituted a 'development' as defined by the legislation.

Joe Jenkinson, Wakefield Council's service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways, commented that while not everyone may agree with the decision, the council must apply planning rules consistently. He stated that the gorilla is not classified as a minor decorative feature and is out of character with the area, thus necessitating planning permission which was not obtained. Ms. Teale, who calls herself 'gorilla-mad,' had previously described Caesar as a local landmark and said the statue made her happy.

Following its removal, she announced that Caesar will soon be relocated to Mayfair, London, where he will be displayed indefinitely inside a large store. She expressed mixed feelings, noting her disappointment at having to take down the beloved ape but also her sense of relief after the prolonged stress of the council dispute.

The case highlights the sometimes contentious intersection between personal expression and local planning regulations, particularly concerning what qualifies as a permitted development versus a feature requiring formal approval





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Gorilla Statue Planning Enforcement Wakefield Council Adele Teale Caesar Planning Permission Local Landmark Resin Figure Planning Inspectorate Development Council Fine UK Planning Rules

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