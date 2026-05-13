Homeowner Faces Neighborly Threats Over Long-Standing Hedge Dispute

A woman living alone is dealing with an aggressive neighbor over a hedge that has naturally grown over into the neighbor's garden. The neighbor's threats and actions, including sending intimidating messages, burning rubbish, and conducting noisy construction, have left the homeowner feeling unsafe and seeking legal advice.

A homeowner is facing aggressive behavior from her neighbor over a long-standing hedge that predates both of their ownership of their respective properties. The hedge, which has naturally grown over into the neighbor's garden, has become a point of contention.

Despite the roots being on the homeowner's side and a fence separating the two properties, the neighbor has been sending threatening WhatsApp messages demanding that the homeowner enters their garden to trim the hedge. The homeowner, who lives alone, feels unsafe due to the neighbor's bullying behavior, which includes constant messages threatening to make her pay for hedge removal and dumping the clippings into her garden.

Additionally, the neighbor has been burning rubbish in an oil drum and conducting extensive, noisy construction work without notice or apologies. The homeowner is seeking advice on how to handle this situation. According to property law experts, the responsibility for trimming the hedge lies with the neighbor, as it falls on their land. The homeowner is not obligated to enter the neighbor's property to maintain the hedge unless there is a specific legal agreement in place.

The neighbor's actions, such as throwing garden waste onto the homeowner's property and sending threatening messages, may constitute criminal offenses. The homeowner is advised to keep records of all communications, including screenshots and notes, and to report the matter to the police if she feels threatened. The neighbor's use of an oil drum for burning rubbish and the ongoing construction work add to the stress and discomfort the homeowner is experiencing





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Hedge Dispute Neighborly Conflict Property Boundaries Legal Rights Harassment

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