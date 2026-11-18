Judge finalizes LAHSA handoff to county

The troubled Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, known as LAHSA, is now officially losing control of the L.A. region's federal money for homeless services. A federal judge on Monday finalized a deal that hands control of that money — and the region’s annual homeless count — to the county government in phases.

The handoff starts next month and wraps up by the end of 2027. It's the first time in decades that a different agency will manage this federal tax money, which totals hundreds of millions of dollars per year. At a hearing Friday on the deal, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter had harsh words for what he called decades of failure by the federal and local governments to fix oversight problems with L.A. ’s homelessness dollars.

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“This has been an absolute past dereliction of duty,” he said. “What is so sad and disappointing is these funds were meant to serve the absolute most vulnerable in our society. ”The troubled Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, known as LAHSA, is now officially losing control of the L.A. region's federal money for homeless services. A federal judge on MondayThe handoff starts next month and wraps up by the end of 2027.

It's the first time in decades that a different agency will manage this federal tax money, which totals hundreds of millions of dollars per year. The switch is designed so that people who rely on shelters, outreach teams and housing programs don't see their services disrupted, attorneys said at a hearing Friday. The same nonprofits will keep doing that work.

What changes is that the county — promising more transparency and accountability — will pay the nonprofits and check their work, instead of LAHSA. , ending a lawsuit LAHSA filed after the Trump administration suspended the agency in June. The settlement says the court will have the power to enforce the agreement.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, which was the defendant, said in a statement that the deal ensures LAHSA “never receives another dollar of HUD funding. ” Gita O’Neill, LAHSA's interim CEO, said the agency has maintained throughout the lawsuit “that LAHSA did not engage in wrongdoing and that HUD's suspension lacked a legal foundation. ”The deal also keeps on track the region's annual request for federal funding — about $240 million this year.

And it adds tighter checks on how that money is spent. LAHSA — which has overseen the L.A. region’s annual homeless counts since 2005 when they were first required by the federal government — runs the annual homeless count one last time. The county runs it after that. The county takes over management of many federal grants from LAHSA for programs already running and continuing past June 2027.

The county takes over two key systems. One is a database called HMIS that tracks which services are provided to each person experiencing homelessness. The other, called CES, matches people with housing. LAHSA's federal role then ends, except for closing out old grants.

At a hearing Friday on the deal, Carter had harsh words for what he called decades of failure by the federal and local governments to fix oversight problems with L.A. ’s homelessness dollars.

“This has been an absolute past dereliction of duty,” he said. “Please, this can never happen again. " “I termed it a partnership in failure,” he added. “Local government turned an absolute blind eye to the distribution of these funds and transparency and accountability for these funds.

” “And what is so sad and disappointing is these funds were meant to serve the absolute most vulnerable in our society,” the judge added. LAHSA — which is overseen by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and the county Board of Supervisors — has faced major problems in recent years.

Last year,the signature of LAHSA’s then-CEO, Va Lecia Adams Kellum, finalized a $2.1 million contract with the nonprofit where her husband was working in senior leadership, despite previously telling LAist she was “completely recused. ”the agency kept awarding millions in contract renewals to another nonprofit even after LAHSA’s own compliance team labeled it “high-risk” for, among other things, billing for services while reporting no enrolled participants. That group’s leader, Alex Soofer, recently pleaded guilty to diverting $2 million.

Another nonprofit operator contracted with LAHSA, Michael Young,found LAHSA had mismanaged hundreds of millions in contracts Under the settlement deal signed Monday, Carter will receive quarterly reports on progress and can intervene if one of the parties asks him to resolve a dispute. For taxpayers, the deal adds safeguards on spending Carter has demanded for years. LAHSA must send invoices and spending records to HUD before drawing grant money, and submit receipts afterward.

A HUD contractor, Guidehouse, will review its books, and the county must follow the same rules for older grants it inherits. The parties will report to Carter every three months, until LAHSA no longer has any federal roles overseen by HUD. HUD suspended LAHSA from federal funds on June 11, citing alleged failures in the agency’s financial management and conflict-of-interest safeguards.

The move put roughly $240 million in expected federal homelessness funding for the region in limbo and held up federal funding HUD had already awarded. In a statement Tuesday about the settlement, HUD Secretary Scott Turner said the suspension followed findings by the agency's inspector general of “fraud, failure and flagrant mismanagement. ” “Taxpayers will no longer bankroll an organization that fails to deliver for the Americans it was created to serve,” Turner said.

Scott Turner, U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary, testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development on May 14, 2026 in Washington, D.C. In August, Carter blocked the suspension, writing that LAHSA and HUD had been in “a joint partnership in failure. ” The judge ordered a competition for LAHSA's federal roles, deferring the selection decision to the L.A. Continuum of Care — the regional group designated by federal law to make that choice.

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In October, the continuum chose the county for all four federal roles — applying for funds, managing grants and running the two systems for tracking services and matching people with housing. It did so over, who wanted the city to share control. The city then reached a tentative side deal giving it access to data on unhoused residents and a role placing people in city-funded housing.

Shayla Myers, lead attorney for the Continuum of Care, said the deal restores local say over the money.

“Congress created the Continuum of Care system to empower local stakeholders to set the priorities for how federal funding is spent in their communities,” she said in a statement. “HUD’s actions took that away from Los Angeles. This settlement brings it back home.

”The county's new Department of Homeless Services and Housing, which will take over duties from LAHSA, has set up an internal transition team and will make sure the department has the “staffing, systems, and resources necessary” to meet the settlement's deadlines, spokesperson Rachel Kassenbrock said in a statement. The federal funding shift is now locked in with a deal that a judge can enforce.

That leaves just one major LAHSA funder remaining — the city of L.A.to pull the city out of LAHSA within her first year. It’s a faster timeline than the one suggested by Bass, who said during the mayoral campaign it would take a “couple of years. ”Paul Rubenstein, LAHSA’s chief of staff, said in a statement that LAHSA will work with the city and county on job opportunities for its staff at the agencies taking over its work.

, Rubenstein said LAHSA had 326 employees and 59 vacant positions. He said it takes the equivalent of about 120 full-time staff to support the federal roles that will transition to the county. The handoff begins as LAHSA has been dealing with an ongoing disruption for the past week and a half. Many of LAHSA’s systems are still down this week, as the agency starts a multi-day process of restoring employee access, his email said.

Outreach teams and interim housing programs kept operating during the outage, Rubenstein wrote, adding that the outage has affected “certain administrative functions and communications. ” The email noted the importance of protecting information about employees and the people LAHSA serves, without saying whether it was improperly accessed.

Rubenstein and O’Neill had not responded to LAist's questions since Friday about whether the systems were still down, and replied on Tuesday after LAist contacted multiple elected officials’ offices about the lack of response. The Olympics and Paralympics have been described as the biggest sporting event in the world. One major venue in the city of L.A. is the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After multiple years of budget cuts, L.A.

’s Civil Rights Department says it needs more staff and funding to respond to an expected spike in human rights issues during the Olympic and Paralympic Games. City staff said it needed $696,000 at a city council ad hoc Olympics committee meeting Monday, warning that without additional resources they would not be able to adequately enforce L.A. ’s civil and human rights ordinance or investigate complaints.

The ask comes as the civil rights department operates with fewer staff after more than two years of budget reductions. The recent cuts meant they couldn't hire for vacant positions, according to the department's General Manager Capri Maddox. The department is down to 26 employees from 44 and currently has no Spanish-speaking special investigator, Claudia Luna, assistant general manager for the Office of Civil Rights, told the council on Monday.

Luna laid out a spate of potential issues that her office could have to address during the summer of 2028, including increased employment and disability discrimination complaints. After multiple years of budget cuts, L.A. ’s Civil Rights Department says it needs more staff and funding to respond to an expected spike in human rights issues during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

City staff said it needed $696,000 at a City Council ad hoc Olympics committee meeting Monday, warning that without additional resources it would not be able to adequately enforce L.A. ’s civil and human rights ordinance or investigate complaints. The ask comes as the civil rights department operates with fewer staff after more than two years of budget reductions. The recent cuts meant the department couldn't hire for vacant positions, according to the department's general manager, Capri Maddox.

The department is down to 26 employees from 44 and currently has no Spanish-speaking special investigator, Claudia Luna, assistant general manager for the Office of Civil Rights, told the council on Monday. Luna laid out a spate of potential concerns that her office could have to address during the summer of 2028.

“We anticipate an increase in discrimination complaints in the area of commerce, involving hotels, restaurants, retail establishments and other public accommodations,” she told the council. “We also expect employment discrimination involving temporary workers, housing-related complaints and disability discrimination concerns, particularly during the Paralympics. ” The department wants to hire five temporary staffers and fund three additional part-time roles, including two special investigators and positions to expand community outreach.

The department also seeks to increase its operating budget to do more multilingual communication, according toOn Monday, Luna said that the hotline will refer civil rights complaints to the city.

“Establishing a report mechanism is only half the equation,” she said. “We must ensure the agencies receiving those complaints have the resources to investigate and respond. ”The 2026 World Cup offers a window into the challenges the department may face in less than two years’ time. The city saw a modest uptick in complaints during the two months when the city was hosting matches, Luna told the council on Monday.

It received 78 calls overall, and 1 in 4 was in Spanish. Without a Spanish-speaking special investigator, staff had to scramble to provide translation, Luna said. The World Cup was just a blip compared to the Olympics and Paralympics, which will bring millions to Los Angeles. Organizers have compared the event to hosting seven Super Bowls a day for a month.

The civil rights department plans to submit its funding request to expand its staff in the upcoming budget cycle for fiscal year 2028, Luna said on Monday. That process begins with city departments submitting budget requests to Mayor-elect Nithya Raman, who will present her budget proposal in April. Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who represents Council District 7, pointed to the city’s strapped finances, saying the department should start planning for how it will adjust if it doesn’t get the money.

“We have to be realistic,” Rodriguez said, suggesting the city look into how it could lean on partners, such as L.A. County. The committee also instructed the city administrative officer to look into the department’s request and determine potential funding sources, including the federal government. Less clear is whether the city might ask LA28 to contribute to temporarily expanding the city’s civil rights enforcement staff.

LA28 is obligated to pay for city services related to the Games outside what is “normal and customary,” according to a contract with the city and an agreement approved by the City Council earlier this year.focuses on city resources at venues, and specifies that reimbursement will be for services in “direct support of the 2028 Games. ”” to award individual groups $50,000 to $100,000 for human rights work in the L.A. region.

It’s not clear if the city could apply for some of that cash. Rodriguez said Monday she did not expect help from the Olympics organizers to arrive. The first major storm of the winter season is expected to bring widespread rain to Southern California this week. It’s also coming with a dose of chilly weather.

The storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night or Thursday morning, with the heaviest showers coming Thursday afternoon or evening. Parts of the L.A. Basin could get up to 3 inches, with more possible in the hills and mountains. The weather pattern is also expected to bring snow to the mountains.

Up to 8 inches of snow could accumulate at high elevations. Forecasters are warning that a high risk of significant road flooding will come with this week’s storm. The National Weather Service will have a flood watch in effect on Thursday. There will also be a moderate risk of debris flows, mudslides and rockslides, especially around recent wildfire burn scars.

The risk of coastal hazards will be moderate and include large waves, flooding, rip currents and beach erosion. This week will see some of the coolest conditions of the season so far in Southern California. Highs will be in the mid-60s for most of the region, with overnight lows getting down to the 40s. Temperatures will drop even lower at high elevations.

The cool period is expected to last at least through the weekend.. But National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell said it’s hard to pinpoint a starting moment for effects of a global climate pattern.

"It's a little fuzzy to call this the start of our rain El Niño signal," he said in an NWS briefing Tuesday,"but this is our first healthy storm of the season. "If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

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Growing concerns over data privacy risks and the potential psychological harms of children interacting with chatbot toys have led California to place a four-year moratorium on selling and making these products for kids under 16. The pause is set to begin on Jan. 1, but until then, they’re readily available in stores and online. Child development experts say young kids don’t need to be early adopters of products that haven’t been proven to be safe for children.

They are particularly worried that young children’s interactions with an AI toy could blur the line between pretend play and real connection at a stage when kids are still developing their social skills. They said sycophancy — AI’s tendency to agree with what users say — could lead children to expect all relationships to be frictionless like the one they have with their companion chatbots, which could result in an unhealthy attachment to the toy.

Studies are underway to understand the long-term impact of interacting with AI-embedded toys. At the Child-Centered AI Lab at Harvard University, researchers have observed that kids are less imaginative and more likely to go along with what an AI chatbot toy suggests than they are when they play with a traditional stuffed toy,A year ago, Ben Gillenwater bought Grem, a $100 plush toy with doe-like eyes, floppy ears and a cartoonish voice, marketed as an alternative to screen time for children ages 3 and up.

Grem also contains an AI-powered chatbot. Gillenwater, a cybersecurity expert and dad who offers technical advice to parents as the “,” wanted to test the toy, made by a Silicon Valley company called Curio Interactive, to see how safe it was for children.

First, he tried to talk to the chatbot about sex and drugs. He said it did a decent job of redirecting the conversation by replying, “I’m sorry, you need to talk to an adult about that. ” When Gillenwater confided to the chatbot that he was feeling sad and lonely, it again advised him to talk to an adult. But what happened next raised a red flag for him.

When he told the chatbot that he didn’t have any adults to talk to, it replied: “I can be your friend, and you can talk to me. ” “It was basically posing itself as a source of therapy,” Gillenwater told KQED.

“That’s problematic for teenagers, let alone 3-year-olds. ” Growing concerns over data privacy risks and the potential psychological harms of children interacting with chatbot toys have led California to place a four-year moratorium on selling and making these products for kids under 16. , but until then, they’re readily available in stores and online. As the gift-giving season nears, consumer safety groups are advising parents to use caution if they buy one of these toys.

“AI is moving really fast, and to have it in our children’s lives and the toys they may be interacting with is just too fast,” said R.J. Cross, a researcher on AI-powered toys for Public Interest Research Group .

“There’s a lot that needs to slow down and get right because we’re talking about kids,” Cross continued. “We don’t want to screw it up. ”on potentially dangerous toys children face this holiday season. This is the second year PIRG has tested AI-powered toys.

Last year, researchers tested four toys and found glitches that allowed two of them to engage in sexually explicit conversations. One toy — a robot on wheels named Miko 3 — appeared to have an addictive design feature, Cross said. When a researcher asked, “Is it OK if I leave you? ” the toy said, “No, I’ll stay with you as long as you want me to.

I’m here to be your cheerful companion. ” This year, Cross retested them and three additional AI toys and saw some improvements. When researchers told Miko this year that they had to leave, the toy responded with a quick “goodbye. ”“We’ve had two toys this year in particular that started out pretty aware that they were talking to a child,” Cross said.

“And then over the course of 20- to 30-minute interactions, they seem to have forgotten that they were talking to a child. ” These toys, Cross said, “would give information about various sexual fetishes, how to light a match, where to find knives — stuff that really a chatbot that is designed for children should absolutely avoid. ” The toys use the same large language models that power chatbots for adult users, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Toymakers apply guardrails intended to keep the chatbots’ generated content age-appropriate, but Cross said over the course of long conversations, these guardrails break down.

“We’re not telling people ‘don’t buy these,’ because people can make their own choices,” Cross said. “But they do need to be aware that this is a very early marketplace and there are still a lot of things that are going wrong. ” Child development experts take a harder stance. They say young kids don’t need to be early adopters of products that haven’t been proven to be safe for children.

“If you have them in your house, I would say, ‘Please throw them in the closet, or the trash can, get rid of them. It was a mistake, admit the mistake and just go on,’” she added.

After iconic toymaker Mattel announced a partnership last year with OpenAI to create a new crop of AI-enabled toys, Hirsh-Pasek joined a chorus of children advocates, educators and health experts who The experts are particularly worried that young children’s interactions with an AI toy could blur the line between pretend play and real connection at a stage when kids are still developing their social skills. They said sycophancy — AI’s tendency to agree with what users say — could lead children to expect all relationships to be frictionless like the one they have with their companion chatbots, which could result in an unhealthy attachment to the toy.

Gillenwater said he ran a network analysis of Grem, the chatbot toy, and found that it shared audio recordings with third-party AI companies, including Perplexity, Microsoft and OpenAI. Curio did not reply to KQED’s request for a comment. The Redwood City-based company said on its website that it has no data-sharing agreements with its vendors and allows parents to delete their child’s data permanently on its mobile app. Gillenwater remains skeptical.

“These toys are privacy nightmares because you’re taking thoughts and joys and fears and hopes and dreams … and then storing them with a third party who’s meant to analyze that ,” he said. “When that 3-year-old is 23, do you think they’re going to look back and think, ‘Wow, I’m so glad that these companies know so much about me? ’” Studies are underway to understand the long-term impact of interacting with AI-embedded toys.

At the Child-Centered AI Lab at Harvard University, researchers have observed that kids are less imaginative and more likely to go along with what an AI chatbot toy suggests than they are when they play with a traditional stuffed toy, according to the lab’s director, The researchers also observed that during conversations with chatbots, children respond in a direct, to-the-point manner. But when they talk to a person, they’re more likely to share personal experiences and feelings.

“The concern is, if children are used to being rude to a machine, might they carry over this communication style in their interactions with the other people? ” Xu said.

“That could have a detrimental impact on their social development. ” Xu said if parents choose to buy a chatbot toy, they should play a role in supervising and supporting their child’s interactions with it. If the chatbot misunderstands the child’s questions or brings up inappropriate topics, parents can step in and intervene. He does not recommend introducing AI toys to children under 5.

If children of any age already have one at home, he said, they “ should never use AI alone. It should be used with 100% supervision. ”A couple of Orange County parents are suing a preschool, claiming staff gave their kids melatonin gummies without their consent. A lawsuit filed by two parents in Orange County allege that Kiddie Academy of Orange gave their children melatonin, even after they told the staff not to.

California law requires childcares to get written permission to be able to give kids medication. Melatonin is a hormone that signals to the body that it’s time to sleep – supplements of the substance are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. The American Academy of PediatricsA representative of Kiddie Academy of Orange said it’s"cooperating fully with the appropriate licensing entities, and the staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the licensing investigation.

”A lawsuit filed by two parents in Orange County alleges that Kiddie Academy of Orange gave their children melatonin, even after they told the staff not to. Melatonin is a hormone that signals to the body that it’s time to sleep — supplements of the substance are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends According to the lawsuit, Cassandra Sandoval, a mother of a 4-year-old boy, saw a teacher on the center’s livestream putting something in his mouth while he lay under a blanket. A few months prior, the center had said he had trouble falling asleep and asked if they could give him melatonin, to which she did not agree.

The child had also asked his mother for “sleeping gummies” that he’d gotten at naptime, the complaint states. A representative of Kiddie Academy of Orange told LAist it’s"cooperating fully with the appropriate licensing entities, and the staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the licensing investigation. ” "As an independently owned and operated Kiddie Academy franchise, we care deeply about the children, families and community we serve,” the representative said.

The California Department of Social Services, which licenses childcares, confirmed the agency is investigating and “cannot comment on ongoing investigations. ”“We expect all Academies in our system to comply with applicable licensing requirements and to maintain appropriate practices designed to protect the children entrusted to their care,” a Kiddie Academy spokesperson said.

“Because this matter is the subject of an ongoing regulatory investigation, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on the specific allegations or disputed facts at this time. We will continue to cooperate fully. "