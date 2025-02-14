Homeless Men Shot at Tempe Park in Targeted Attack

Two men were hospitalized after being shot at Tempe's Mitchell Park on Wednesday night. Police have arrested a suspect known to the victims, stating that the shooting was a targeted attack.

A group of homeless individuals were shot at Tempe 's Mitchell Park on Wednesday night, according to the Tempe Police Department. SkyFOX captured aerial footage of the scene near University Drive and Roosevelt Street around 10 p.m. on February 12th. Police cars were seen lining the streets. 'A group of unsheltered persons were in the park when a suspect approached and opened fire. Two adult males were shot.

Both were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and the other in critical but stable condition,' Tempe Police stated. A third man was grazed by a bullet but did not require hospitalization. Police believe the suspect, who fled the area, was acquainted with the victims. On February 13th, police announced the arrest of the suspect, identified as Aaron Sussex. 'It was determined that Mr. Sussex was known to several of the victims, and this was not a random act of violence. Instead, it was a targeted attack directed at one of the individuals,' Tempe PD said. Police have not disclosed any information regarding the potential motive behind the shooting





