Homeless encampment removed from Christina Park in Wilmington, Del.

A city‑sanctioned tent village in Wilmington, Delaware was dismantled on Monday, pulling the plug on the temporary refuge that has filled Christina Park since January.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 1:24AMA citysanctioned tent village in Wilmington, Delaware was dismantled on Monday, pulling the plug on the temporary refuge that has filled Christina Park since January.

The Action Cam was there as at park as city workers connected residents toward housing and support services. For the last six months, Mayor John Carney allowed the short-term tent city to stay in-place in order to consolidate the number of people living on Wilmington's streets, and put community resources to help those individuals in one-location. Back in November, Carney said the city saw a surge in unhoused people coming from southern Delaware and Philadelphia.

"We have seen placements of over 50 people reconnecting with family and friends, either going to treatment, rehab or being placed in shelters," said Daniel Walker, deputy chief to the mayor. The city also found motels for those whose shelter placement doesn't start until the end of the week.

In addition, the Wilmington Housing Authority has also offered to take people's items in storage for the next 90 days or until they found a more permanent placement.





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